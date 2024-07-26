A complete workout plan for building muscle

Looking for a new workout plan? Or just starting out? The bro split workout plan might be just what you need.

This popular regimen, favored by many fitness enthusiasts, focuses on one major muscle group per workout. It’s not just new and trendy — it’s an effective workout strategy, allowing you to rest each muscle group for an extended period between workouts.

Recommended Videos

What is it, and how does it work? Will it help you reach your goals? You’ll find all of the information you need in this article. Let’s get started!

What is bro split workout?

A bro split workout is a training routine that targets one specific muscle group per workout session — one for each day of the week. This allows each muscle group to have a full week of recovery before being worked again. It also allows for a day or two with no workout at all, which is important for recovery.

It’s called the “bro split” because it’s popular with some gym influencers, who are often called “gym bros.” If you don’t consider yourself a gym bro, don’t let that discourage you! This workout is for everyone.

Is bro split enough to build muscle?

Yes, a bro split can be effective for building muscle, especially for beginners or those with limited time. Like any workout plan, it requires dedication and consistency to see significant results, but it can be a useful guide to help you start a routine.

Which is better, PPL or bro split?

Both PPL (push, pull, legs) and bro split have their advantages. PPL gives you more frequency per muscle group, but bro split allows for more recovery time, which can benefit muscle growth. Bro split workouts can also engage each muscle group more efficiently and thoroughly.

Either system is a good choice and can be useful on your journey. You can try both to see what works for you, but keep in mind that bro splits are optimal for beginners because they offer both more recovery time and a better organizational system.

Who is the bro split workout plan best for?

Anyone can try the bro split workout plan, but whether you like it depends on what you’re looking for. It’s best for individuals who prefer focusing on one muscle group per session and those who require more recovery time. It’s also great for those with limited time to work out during the week. Anyone can try it, but whether you enjoy it will determine how consistent you can be with it.

The optimal bro split workout plan for gaining strength

Monday: Chest

The chest is a large muscle group that requires significant energy to work out. Starting the week with chest exercises ensures you’re fresh and can maximize your effort.

Bench press: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Incline dumbbell press: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Cable crossovers: 3 sets x 12 reps

Push-ups: 3 sets x 15 reps

Dumbbell flyes: 3 sets x 12 reps

Chest dips: 3 sets x 10 reps

Tuesday: Back

Training the back after the chest helps maintain a balanced physique. It also complements chest workouts by targeting opposing muscles, promoting balanced muscle growth, and preventing injuries.

Deadlift: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Bent over rows: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Lat pulldowns: 3 sets x 12 reps

Seated cable rows: 3 sets x 12 reps

Pull-ups: 3 sets x 10 reps

T-bar rows: 3 sets x 12 reps

Wednesday: Rest

After two days of intense workouts, your body needs time to recover. Rest days are crucial for muscle repair and growth.

Thursday: Shoulders

Shoulders are involved in many upper body movements. Doing shoulder workouts after a rest day ensures they’re well-rested and can handle the workload.

Military press: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Lateral raises: 4 sets x 12 reps

Front raises: 3 sets x 12 reps

Rear delt flyes: 3 sets x 12 reps

Dumbbell shoulder press: 3 sets x 10 reps

Upright rows: 3 sets x 12 reps

Friday: Legs

Legs contain some of the largest muscles in the body. Putting your leg workouts towards the end of the week ensures you have enough energy to perform these demanding exercises.

Squats: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Leg press: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Leg curls: 3 sets x 12 reps

Calf raises: 3 sets x 15 reps

Lunges: 3 sets x 10 reps

Leg extensions: 3 sets x 12 reps

Saturday: Arms

Arm day is separate from the chest and back days since many chest and back exercises involve your arms as well. By training your arms separately, you ensure they’re not overworked during the week.

Bicep curls: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Tricep pushdowns: 4 sets x 8-10 reps

Hammer curls: 3 sets x 12 reps

Skull crushers: 3 sets x 12 reps

Concentration curls: 3 sets x 10 reps

Tricep dips: 3 sets x 12 reps

Sunday: Rest

Another rest day to allow your body to recover and prepare for the next week of workouts. Remember, muscle growth happens during rest, not just during workouts.

How to maximize results

Consistency

The most important factor in any workout routine is consistency. The bro split workout plan requires dedication and a commitment to each session. Missing workouts can significantly slow your progress. Make sure to schedule your workouts to fit your lifestyle and stick to it.

Nutrition

Your diet plays a crucial role in muscle building and recovery. Make sure you’re consuming a balanced diet rich in protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats. Protein is especially important, as it is essential for muscle repair and growth. Consider consulting with a nutritionist or using a meal planning app to ensure you’re meeting your nutritional needs.

Rest and recovery

While it might be tempting to skip rest days, they’re essential for muscle recovery and growth. During rest days, your muscles repair themselves and grow stronger. Make sure to get plenty of sleep and consider incorporating active recovery activities, like stretching or light cardio, into your rest days.