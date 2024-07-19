Essential kettlebell exercises for a strong core

Are you looking to improve your fitness this summer? Do you want to develop your abdominal muscles but aren’t sure which equipment to start with? If you’d like a change from the typical barbells and dumbbells, you might consider a kettlebell ab workout.

You’ll enjoy the ease of a kettlebell workout regimen, as it provides a light but effective workout and is good for both at-home and gym workouts. The kettlebell is a versatile piece of equipment that can be used for a total-body workout in addition to targeting the abs.

Recommended Videos

Dive in to discover the advantages of kettlebells and why you’ll want to find the best-fit weights for your abs. The proper resistance paired with the best exercises will strengthen your abdominal muscles and get you the look you desire in no time!

Benefits of using kettlebells

Flexibility

One benefit of kettlebell exercises is their versatility. The handle and design of the kettlebell enable you to engage in more flexible workouts, which can improve your range of motion and enhance your physical performance. Compared to equipment like barbells, you may also have a wider variety of single-arm workouts available to you.

Strength and power

Working out with kettlebells can boost muscular strength and abilities. Many athletes began using kettlebells because they allow for bilateral and unilateral workouts. Certain exercises, like the kettlebell swing, have been shown to enhance strength and power. With the versatility of hinges, swings, pulls, and presses, to name a few, you can utilize a greater load and increase your strength.

Muscular endurance

Along with advanced flexibility and power, a kettlebell workout enhances muscular endurance. Though we’re focusing on abs here, the full-body work of the kettlebells can promote joint integrity and support muscle building, and constant workouts will build your stamina. Constantly working on abs and arm strength, and even perfecting your grip, can give you the drive to sustain athletic prowess and fine-tune your execution.

How to pick the right kettlebell weight for abs

It is important that you pick the right kettlebell weight based on your individual abilities. Consider any underlying health concerns that you may have, as well as your training capabilities. If you’ve been strength training for a while, you can start at a higher threshold. It’s common to begin with a lighter-weight kettlebell, like 10 or 15 pounds, and increase or decrease the weight according to your abilities. Don’t ever go too heavy, as you don’t want to compromise form or injure yourself.

5 kettlebell exercises for stronger abdominals

Kettlebell swings

Get into the kettlebell swings if you want an exercise to strengthen your ab muscles and improve cardiovascular fitness.

Instructions:

Bend down into a squat and pick up your kettlebell. Hold the kettlebell in front of you with both hands.

Stand upright with your knees slightly bent. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart.

Slightly bend at your hips, pushing your glutes back, and swing the kettlebell back between your legs in a back-and-forth motion.

Using this same force, push your hips forward and stand to swing the kettlebell to shoulder level. Your arms should remain straight throughout the movement, and your core should be braced.

After this, allow the kettlebell to swing back downward to begin another rep.

Perform 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Russian twists

Russian twists are a classic ab workout because they provide the core stability needed to build abs. Add this exercise to your trusted regimen and watch as you make gains on your abs.

Instructions:

Start by sitting on your exercise mat in an upright position as if you’re doing sit-ups. Keep your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor.

Hold the kettlebell with both hands in front of your chest. Make sure your back is straight, and your chest is up.

Twist your torso, and bring the kettlebell down on your right by your hips.

Briefly tap it on the floor before twisting and repeating on your left side.

Alternate twisting your upper body to work out both sides and aim for 3 sets of 12 repetitions per side.

Plank drag throughs

Improve your abdominal and upper body strength by doing plank drag-throughs. This will help to strengthen and stabilize your core.

Instructions:

Begin in the push-up stance with a kettlebell positioned below your left hip. Keep your body straight using your core muscles to maintain stability.

Reach for the kettlebell with your right hand, grab the handle, and drag it underneath your body to the other side. Try to keep your hips down throughout the movement.

After dragging the kettlebell to the opposite side, place your hand back in the starting position.

Alternate hands and work on both sides. Do three sets of 8 reps on each side.

Windmills

Windmills are great for developing strong abs and boosting your mobility and flexibility.

Instructions:

Start with your feet spread slightly wider than your hips, with the kettlebell on the ground in front of you.

Pick the kettlebell up from the ground with one hand, raising it straight up above your shoulder.

Take your free hand and slowly lower it down to the ground. Both arms should be straight.

Keep a strong core, and slowly rise back to the starting position. Repeat on one side for 10 reps before switching arms. Do 3 sets total.

Straight-arm crunches

To master your straight-arm crunches, you can add kettlebells to the classic crunches for abs form.

Instructions:

Lie down on your exercise mat with your knees bent and your feet planted flat on the floor.

With both hands, hold the kettlebell above your chest. Keep your arms straight.

Press the kettlebell straight up to the ceiling as you crunch up, bringing your shoulder blades off the floor.

Slowly lower your body back to the starting position.

Repeat for 3 sets of 10 to 15 reps.

Creating the optimal ab workout routine

Having a solid ab day regimen in place is essential because stronger abs will improve your execution of everyday functions and protect you from injuries. A strong core will support your athleticism and day-to-day movements with greater efficiency and power. This means you won’t get stiff so easily when seated for long periods, and your back won’t hurt every time you go to lift heavy objects.

Ab workouts to build muscle can be done two to three times a week. With muscle building, the intensity of the workout is more important than its frequency.

As you create your workout routine, consider a rest period and avoid working out daily to give your abs proper recovery time. You can also switch up the exercises, but you’ll want to establish a pattern for alternating so your progress doesn’t slow down. Also, utilize progressive overload by increasing reps or sets as you advance so you don’t plateau.