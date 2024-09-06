Which intermittent fasting app should you use?

Do you struggle to stick to your intermittent fasting routine? Many do. Adhering to a strict schedule is time-consuming and can feel overwhelming. This is where your smartphone can come in handy.

Apps created to help with intermittent fasting do more than keep track of your fasting schedule; they offer valuable resources and knowledge to enhance your understanding of the practice. Keep reading to learn which is the best intermittent fasting app for you.

Recommended Videos

What is intermittent fasting, and what are the benefits?

Intermittent fasting is an umbrella term used to describe different patterns or structures of timed eating intervals. One of the most common includes the 16:8 method.

The 16:8 method involves fasting for a period of 16 hours and restricting your eating window to 8 hours. For example, if you choose to start your fasting period at 8 p.m., you would refrain from eating until 12 p.m. the next day, at which point you can break your fast and begin your 8-hour eating window.

This method is often considered a beginner-friendly approach to intermittent fasting, as it allows individuals to skip breakfast and consume their first meal around midday. At the same time, others may prefer a more restrictive fast like the 20:4 method. Alternatively, others find success with 24-hour periods of fasting followed by a 24-hour period of eating.

Due to its restrictive eating patterns, it’s important to note that intermittent fasting may not be suitable for everyone. Pregnant or breastfeeding women, as well as individuals with certain medical conditions, like those with diabetes or kidney problems, should avoid fasting.

Additionally, it’s essential to listen to your body, progress into intermittent fasting gradually, and ensure proper hydration during fasting periods to avoid any unwanted complications.

Researchers are still studying the benefits of intermittent fasting, but the studies available so far have shown that intermittent fasting may have the following health benefits:

The best intermittent fasting apps to maximize results

No matter which intermittent fasting app you choose, there is one that will fit your needs if you look hard enough. However, deciding which app is right for you can be overwhelming with so many options.

By considering your specific requirements and preferences you can find an app that aligns with your needs. Understanding your goals will help narrow down your options and find an app that caters to your specific requirements.

Do you want to focus on weight loss? Do you want an app that provides education and support? Or are you more interested in tracking your progress and monitoring your food intake?

Once you have a clear idea of what you’re looking for, begin your search. Read reviews and testimonials from users who have tried different apps. Look for feedback on the app’s features that suit your needs. This will give you valuable insights into the pros and cons of each app and help you make an informed decision.

Simple App

The Simple App is a highly recommended intermittent fasting app for its ease of use and user-friendliness. This app allows you to customize your fasting schedule and offers a more personalized experience. Based on your answers to a few questions at sign-up, the app will customize a fasting plan that makes the most sense for you.

Through this tailored approach, you are assured that the fasting plan is the most suitable for you, which increases the chances of your adherence and success.

Noom

If you enjoy the personalized recommendations provided by the Simple App and want to focus on weight loss, Noom may also be a good choice for you. Noom was originally created to help people with weight loss, but it can also be used to help you stay on track while fasting. Not only does Noom focus on the physiology of eating, but it also provides guidance on selecting the right food choices to help you achieve your weight loss goals faster.

This integration of fasting and healthy food choices allows you to develop a sustainable and balanced approach to weight loss. By combining these two elements, Noom helps you create a healthier relationship with food and make conscious choices that support your nutritional goals.

Zero Longevity

Zero Longevity is another great option if you want to focus on mindful eating and creating a healthier relationship with food. While Zero is less strict when it comes to tracking and logging the exact calorie count of your meals, you can input the size and macronutrient composition of your meals. The goal is to encourage you to focus more on the overall food choices during your non-fasting periods.

The app emphasizes the importance of four pillars of health – eating, moving, sleeping, and restoring. By creating simple and interlocking habits in these areas, you can leverage the transformative power of these pillars and improve your overall health.

In my opinion, the best intermittent fasting app is the one that meets your needs and requirements to keep you on track and motivated to continue with the method of fasting that suits your lifestyle best.