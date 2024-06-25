Whether you're in the mood for sweet or savory, try these gluten-free snacks

Removing gluten from your diet doesn’t mean you have to give up your favorite snacks — sweet or salty. It is estimated that 6 to 7% of the population may have some form of gluten intolerance, which can lead to uncomfortable and even painful digestive symptoms. This doesn’t account for another 1% of the population that has a more serious gluten condition known as Celiac disease. Regardless of your reasons for switching to a gluten-free diet, these 5 gluten-free snacks will make it easy to satisfy any craving.

Savory gluten-free snacks

Gluten-free snacks are easy to find nearly anywhere you go, but not all snacks are created equal. Many “healthy snack foods” labeled as gluten-free may seem healthy at first glance but may be highly processed or contain many other additives or filler ingredients.

Meat and jerky snacks

Meat and jerky snacks are easy to take on the go and are perfect when you’re saving something savory and satisfying. Clean brands such as Chomps meat sticks are great because they contain no fillers or additives and use 100% grass-fed, grass-finished beef. Each stick contains 10 to 12 grams of protein to keep you full into your next meal and ensure you hit your daily protein macro. If beef isn’t your thing, other offerings include turkey or venison sticks.

Although you might think all meat and jerky snacks are gluten-free, be sure to read the label to find a brand that is certified gluten-free. Some jerky brands may contain traces of gluten, which can be problematic for those with serious gluten allergies. Meat and jerky stacks are also great options for anyone trying to cut down on carbs, such as on a low-carb or keto diet.

Gluten-free pretzels and crackers

If you’re craving a crunch, many brands offer gluten-free pretzels and crackers that are just as delicious as your tried and true favorites. Snyder’s gluten-free pretzels are offered in mini pretzels and sticks, easy to find in any local health food store or the gluten-free aisle at your grocery store.

Simple Mills gluten-free almond flour crackers are also worth a try for anyone on a gluten-free diet. These crackers are crunchy and delicious, perfect for enjoying on their own or with dips and spreads as part of a charcuterie spread. For a well-rounded snack, pair gluten-free pretzels or crackers with cheese or almond butter for a high-protein snack.

Cheese sticks and cubes

Loved by all, cheese is a great snack whether you’re on a gluten-free diet or not. Cheese makes a great lunch-box snack that is high in protein and a great source of calcium, vitamin A, and vitamin B12. Most cheeses are naturally gluten-free, however, gluten may be added during the manufacturing of some cheese products. When shopping for cheese as a gluten-free snack, avoid processed cheese products like Kraft singles and opt for fresh, grass-fed cheeses.

Sweet gluten-free snacks

Craving a sweet snack to satisfy a sweet tooth on a gluten-free diet? Discover these gluten-free snacks that are on the sweeter side, perfect for consuming in moderation.

Protein bars

There are dozens of gluten-free protein bars on the market to choose from, but be sure to read the ingredients carefully to pick the best option. Protein bars make a good gluten-free snack to satisfy a sweet tooth without overdoing it. For example, Orgain Organic Plant-Based Protein Bars come in plenty of delicious flavors, such as Peanut Butter Chocolate Chunk or Chocolate Brownie.

Other healthy brand options that are certified gluten-free include ALOHA, No Cow, and IQBar. When choosing a gluten-free protein bar, pay close attention to the grams of sugar per bar, as many contain lots of added sugars. Also, beware of protein bars that contain artificial sweeteners such as maltitol, which could leave you with digestive upset.

Fruits

Most fruits are a natural, gluten-free snack such as grapes, oranges, or apples. Straight from nature and not processed, fruits are a healthy snack that can easily work into your diet. However, it’s important to read the label if you plan on consuming any dried fruits or packaged/frozen fruit products.

Sometimes, manufacturers may add gluten-containing ingredients as additives, such as modified food starch or hydrolyzed wheat protein. Opting for lower-sugar fruits, such as blueberries or watermelon, can help satisfy a sweet tooth without consuming too much sugar in one sitting.

Adjusting to a gluten-free diet

Choosing healthy gluten-free snacks will help keep you full in between meals and provide well-rounded nutrition as part of a healthy diet. Adjusting to a gluten-free diet can take some time, but these five healthy gluten-free snacks can make your transition easier.

