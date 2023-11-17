 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health and Fitness

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The best dumbbell and adjustable dumbbell Black Friday deals — from $34

Andrew Morrisey
By

There’s no better time to start getting yourself into shape than the holidays. You’ll have plenty of time off and plenty of motivation after all those holiday meals. As well, there’s no better time to land some savings on fitness equipment than the lead-up to the holidays, as Black Friday deals are rampant. These include fitness equipment such as dumbbells and adjustable dumbbells, both of which make a great addition to any workout routine and any home gym. So whether you’re looking to get in shape or you’re looking for some 10-minute workouts to transform your fitness routine, we’ve tracked down all of the best dumbbell and adjustable dumbbell Black Friday deals for you to do so. Be sure to check out kettlebell Black Friday deals as well.

Best Dumbbell Black Friday Deals

A man picking up a set of dumbbells.
Unsplash / Anastase Maragos

If you’re looking to go the traditional route when it comes getting your pump on, traditional dumbbells is the right way to go. These are a good option if you’re looking for a full set of dumbbells to build out your home gym, or if you’re just looking for a single weight for something like rehabbing an injury or doing some physical therapy. The Black Friday dumbbell deals currently taking place have a lot to choose from. You’ll find single dumbbells in a number of different weight options, as well as full dumbbell sets that will look good in the corner of your home gym or garage.

  • BalanceFrom rubber-coated hex dumbbell weight set and rack —
  • BalanceFrom all-purpose weight set —
  • Amazon Basics dumbbell weight set with case —
  • Saorzon hex dumbbell weight set —
  • Cap 150-pound dumbbell set with rack —
Recommended Videos

Best Adjustable Dumbbell Black Friday Deals

A man lifting with Bowflex adjustable dumbbells in his home.
Bowflex

And while a traditional dumbbell is a good option if you have a specific workout routine, an adjustable dumbbell is just as good if your workouts have good reason to be all over the place. With an adjustable dumbbell you’re not locked into any one particular weight, and its functionality brings the benefits of entire set of dumbbells into a much smaller package. This makes an adjustable dumbbell a great option for apartment dwellers and anyone else who may be looking to save some space with their daily workout routine.

  • ZYCKWXS adjustable dumbbell set —
  • Veick adjustable dumbbell set —
  • Mangko adjustable dumbbell set —
  • Keppi adjustable dumbbell set — $
  • Mangko 55-pound adjustable dumbbell —
  • Flash Limp adjustable dumbbell set —

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Adidas latest early Black Friday deals bring up to 50% off Ultraboost
The Adidas Ultraboost on a road surface.

Adidas has some of the best running shoe deals going on at the moment with up to 50% off its Ultraboost range. That means you can buy a pair of Adidas Supernova 2.0 running shoes for just $40 with many other running shoes featuring in the sale. If you're looking to save on some footwear, we recommend clicking the button below to check out the full sale. There are hundreds of options out there and you'll know what suits your needs best. If you need some guidance, however, keep reading and we'll take you through some options.

What to shop for in the Adidas Ultraboost sale
With Adidas making some of the best running shoes, you can be confident of any purchase in the Adidas Ultraboost sale. The most tempting proposition is being able to buy the

Read more
These popular Adidas running shoes are discounted from $100 to $40
adidas supernova 2 deal november 2023 0 running shoes on feet

Adidas has one of the best running shoe deals around today with the Adidas Supernova 2.0 running shoes down to only $40. They usually cost $100 so you're benefiting from a sizeable discount of $60 making this a great deal for anyone seeking new cheap running shoes. If you're keen to learn more, keep reading, or you can simply hit the buy button below to make a purchase. There are many different sizes available at the time of writing but we can't guarantee that will remain the case for long.

Why you should buy the Adidas Supernova 2.0 Running Shoes
With Adidas being responsible for some of the best men's running shoes, you can feel confident in considering the Adidas Supernova 2.0 running shoes. The shoes have been made to help you run comfortably every time and on any terrain. It has a balanced mix of bounce and boost in the midsole, as well as a new added tongue and heel patch construction.

Read more
Saatva Mattress Black Friday Sale: Early deals you can shop right now
A Saatva Classic mattress lies on a patio facing the ocean.

Saatva fall deals are on, quickly evolving with the moment, and include a wide variety of mattresses, furniture, rugs, and various items for your bedrooms and bathrooms. As the fall season progresses, we expect to see Saatva deals come and go with their intensity and depth. One thing we expect to see consistently, however, is deals of at least 15% off if you buy a mattress. For example, the highlighted deal of the moment is 15% off orders of $975 or more, which will be covered by most mattresses offered by the luxurious brand, creator of some of the best mattresses money can buy. Tap the button below to see the store for yourself or keep reading to see where to find the absolute best Saatva deals, along with some advice about how to shop them.

Why you should shop Saatva deals
No matter what the headline deal happens to be, the best place to shop is the curated

Read more