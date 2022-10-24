Just have a few minutes to squeeze in a quick workout? Here are some of our favorite options

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

There’s an undeniable satisfaction that comes from checking off your workout on your to-do list for the day. Not only is exercise associated with a lot of long-term physical and mental health benefits, but it also just feels good in the moment to know that you’ve invested in yourself and your health. Plus, the mood-boosting benefits of a good workout can be quite powerful.

Unfortunately, between hectic schedules and limited energy, it’s not always possible to get in a solid 30- to 60-minute workout every day. However, when your schedule is jam-packed and you don’t have a sizable chunk of time to hit the gym or go for a run, rather than abandon ship and nix your workout altogether, you can do a mini 10-minute workout.

Some exercise is always better than none. Even a quick 10-minute workout can be surprisingly beneficial for your health and mood while still being easy to squeeze in, even on the busiest of days. Keep reading for some ideas and inspiration for the shortest workout routines that will get your heart pumping and body moving on the days that you’re short on time and energy for exercise.

#1: Four-minute Tabata workout

When you don’t even have 10 minutes to exercise, you can do a four-minute workout.

Tabata is a specific style of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) that involves performing eight rounds of all-out exercise for 20 seconds followed by 10 recovery or rest for a total of just four minutes.

You can do any type of exercise for a Tabata, but here are a few ideas: squats, push-ups, burpees, mountain climbers, spinning, sprinting, or high knees.

#2: 10-minute treadmill workout

This short running workout is appropriate for runners of all levels because it’s effort-based. If possible, wear a heartrate monitor to more precisely dial in the intensity.

Warm up with 90 seconds of easy running at 70% of your maximum heart rate.

Do 8 rounds of 45 seconds of hard (90% effort) running followed by 15 seconds of easy running.

Finish with an extra 30 seconds of easy running.

#3: 10-minute indoor cycling (spin bike) workout

Indoor cycling workouts are a fantastic way to do some high-intensity exercise but in a low-impact manner.

This is a progressive effort ride. Every two minutes, you will increase the intensity until the final two minutes, when you will be working at 90-100% of your maximum effort.

Try to keep your cadence at or above 95 spins per minute (spm).

If you have a heartrate monitor, use your heartrate to guide your intensity and effort level.

Minutes 0-2: Cycle at 70–75% of your maximum heart rate, or an effort level of 7 out of 10.

Minutes 2-4: Cycle at 75–80% of your maximum heart rate, or an effort level of 7–8 out of 10.

Minutes 4-6: Cycle at 80–90% of your maximum heart rate, or an effort level of 8–9 out of 10.

Minutes 6-8: Cycle at 85–90% of your maximum heart rate, or an effort level of 8–9 out of 10.

Minutes 8-10: Cycle at 90–100% of your maximum heart rate, or an effort level of 9–10 out of 10.

#4: 10-minute AMRAP workout

AMRAP stands for As Many Reps As Possible. In this workout, you will perform as many rounds of three exercises as possible, giving you a cardio and strength training exercise in one.

15 burpees

20 up-down planks (lead with the right hand 10 times and the left hand 10 times)

20 alternating reverse lunges (alternating legs with each rep)

Keep going for 10 minutes and see how many rounds of the requisite number of reps you can get through. When you return to the workout in the future, try to beat your previous performances.

#5: 10-minute bodyweight workout

You don’t need any exercise equipment for this quick bodyweight workout, so it’s a good option if you want to exercise at home or at the park, or if you’re traveling and staying in a hotel without a gym.

Warm up with 60 seconds of jumping jacks.

Complete 2 rounds of the following:

45 seconds of jump squats

45 seconds of push-ups with shoulder taps

45 seconds of cross0ver mountain climbers

45 seconds of burpees

45 seconds of up-down plank

#6: 10-minute core workout

Looking for a quick workout for abs? Here’s a great 10-minute core workout that targets your abs, lower back, pelvic floor, and hips.

Complete two rounds of the following exercises:

30 seconds to forearm plank

30 seconds of reverse crunches

30 seconds of right side plank

30 seconds of left side plank

30 seconds of Russian twist

30 seconds of V-ups

30 seconds of up-down plank

30 seconds of bird-dog

30 seconds of plank jacks

30 seconds of bicycle crunches

#7: 10-minute cardio workout

This is a good at-home cardio workout because it doesn’t require any equipment.

60 seconds of mountain climbers

60 seconds of jumping jacks

60 seconds of high knees sprinting in place

60 seconds of jump squats

60 seconds of fast feet performed by lowering into a squat/athletic position and shifting your body weight from foot to foot as quickly as possible.

60 seconds of side-to-side lateral hops over a line

60 seconds of burpees

60 seconds of cross-over mountain climbers (right knee towards the left shoulder and left knee towards the right shoulder)

60 seconds of tuck jumps

60 seconds of alternating jumping lunges

#8: 10-minute upper body workout

You’ll need a pair of adjustable dumbbells, regular dumbbells, or resistance bands for this quick upper body strength training workout.

Complete two rounds of the following exercises:

30 seconds of dumbbell chest press

30 seconds of right arm bent-over rows

30 seconds of left arm bent-over rows

30 seconds of overhead presses

30 seconds of bicep curls

30 seconds of lateral raises

30 seconds of dumbbell chest fly

30 seconds of dumbbell bent-over reverse fly

30 seconds of dips

30 seconds of dumbbell punches

#9: 10-minute lower body workout

Just like with the lower body workout above, you’ll need a pair of adjustable dumbbells, regular dumbbells, or resistance bands.

Complete two rounds of the following exercises:

30 seconds of dumbbell goblet squats

30 seconds of dumbbell sumo squats

30 seconds of right-foot-forward Bulgarian split squats with dumbbells

30 seconds of left-foot-forward Bulgarian split squats with dumbbells

30 seconds of jump squats

30 seconds of right leg single-leg Romanian deadlifts with a dumbbell or kettlebell

30 seconds of left leg single-leg Romanian deadlifts with a dumbbell

60 seconds of kettlebell swings

30 seconds of weighted calf raises

#10: 10-minute jump rope workout

Jumping rope is an excellent cardiovascular workout, and it also strengthens your glutes, hamstrings, quads, calves, and core while torching a lot of calories per minute.

Even if you don’t have a jump rope, you can do this 10 minute jump roping workout by simulating the movement, jumping over an invisible rope as you engage your core and upper body to “swing” the phantom rope.

Warm up: 1 minute of easy rope-jumping

Complete six rounds of 60 seconds of fast rope-jumping followed by 30 seconds of easy rope-jumping.

Remember, you don’t need to have a full 30–60 minutes to make your workout worthwhile. Every minute adds up!

