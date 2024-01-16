 Skip to main content
Woolrich sale: 50% off jackets, sweaters, and other essentials

Whether we like to admit it or not, winter is here and so is the cold, snow and brisk winds that come with it. That means it is time for you to prepare yourself with warm, comfortable and durable clothing that will help you tackle the colder months ahead. Thankfully, Woolrich is having a major sale right now, giving you up to 50% off winter essentials. From jackets and sweaters to boots and beanies, there is apparel and accessories on here for anyone who wants to stay warm this winter.

The Woolrich website is filled with a ton of deals that will help upgrade your winter wardrobe. Grab a chunky sweater for an easy everyday look or a warm and cozy statement jacket. You can get up to half off these great items that will last you for years on end, not just this winter. Check out what other apparel is available by hitting the button below and browsing through all the options that Woolrich has to offer.

What you should buy in the Woolrich winter essentials sale

One thing you should definitely purchase during this sale is a new winter coat. Some of the best winter coats for men feature plaid patterns and rich solid colors of blue and green, which can all be found on the brand’s website. You can grab a classic wool blend peacoat for $689 or a green plaid trucker jacket for $465. You’ll also find stylish and comfortable boot options on sale such as a classic suede Chelsea boot for $299 or lace-up boots for $335.

Let’s not forget about cold weather accessories. There are plenty of scarf, hat and glove options to choose from to make sure you are well dressed this winter. Pick from merino wool gloves for $85 or a ribbed beanie made of pure virgin wool for $129. There are an endless amount of scarves on sale including a wool blend plaid scarf for $105 and a ribbed scarf for $135.

No matter what you choose to purchase from this sale, you’ll look casual and cool, while staying warm. Don’t miss out on your chance to get 50% off select winter essentials from Woolrich.

