SF icon Wilkes Bashford doubles down on retail space with new flagship

San Francisco legend proves brick and mortar isn't dead

By
wilkes bashford flagship store wb pa 4
Wilkes Bashford

Online shopping has brought an entirely new approach to shopping. The consumer no longer had to jump in the car, drive to the store, and speak to a salesperson. They could pick up their laptop or phone, log on, peruse, and buy at will. This made the brick-and-mortar business a dangerous proposition. But legendary retailer in San Francisco Wilkes Bashford is shaking off all fear of the online trend and doubling down with a new flagship brick-and-mortar store.

“We have always had a healthy customer base in Silicon Valley, and it has grown tremendously over the last 20-plus years,” said Bob Mitchell, Co-CEO of Wilkes Bashford. “As most retailers are closing their doors and doing business exclusively online, we are thriving and growing as a multi-brand luxury player in the brick-and-mortar space as a result of our unparalleled selection of merchandise and commitment and loyalty to our customers.”

Recommended Videos

Iconic store designed by iconic San Francisco designer

WB PA store 2
Wilkes Bashford

You look for legends to work with you when you’re a legend. Wilkes Bashford did that as the new store was designed by renowned San Francisco architect Gensler and was inspired by the Italian term “costiera,” which means coastal. It features a bright, airy aesthetic with natural materials and elements to remind shoppers of the California coastline. 41 new and expanded designer collections will appear from Valentino, Bottega Venetta, Khaite, Thom Browne, Lanvin, Odeeh, The Row, Canali, Veronica Beard, Jimmy Choo, and Dolce & Gabbana, as well as new boutiques from Brunello Cucinelli, Kiton, Zegna and Brioni.

They are even adding a spacious VIP suite made for individuals or groups. This suite will have a comfortable living room with a full kitchen, allowing guests to experience all the newest designs.

The new store will be located at 180 El Camino Real, Building FF in the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto and open for business in mid-November.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
