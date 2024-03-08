 Skip to main content
Veja sale: Get up to 46% off the popular sneaker brand today

Jen Allen
By
V-90 sneakers on marble floor
Veja

There are some amazing sneaker deals going on at Gilt with up to 46% off dozens of Veja sneakers. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a sweet new pair of sneakers, this is your chance to do so. With 29 different styles on sale, the best thing to do is take a look for yourself but if you want some insight into what we recommend, keep reading while we take you through our highlights. In all cases, stock is proving to be highly popular so you’ll need to be quick. If you have a common shoe size in particular, you’ll need to be quick to avoid missing out.

What to shop for in the Veja sale

Veja is one of the best sneaker brands around so whatever you buy will be great. We love the simple stylings of the which is currently $124 instead of $150. The 17% discount might not be one of the biggest but it’s a great sneaker for general use. It’s available in extra white leather with a V logo on the tongue. A classic lace-up closure system is always the simplest method, while there’s a rubber sole for keeping your foot comfy.

For something more eye-catching, check out the . It currently costs $170 instead of $200. It’s available in tent, pierre, and purple textile with logo accents. A lightly padded insole keeps your feet protected alongside the rubber sole with traction, and there’s a lace-up closure system. We think they’re some of the best sneakers in the sale.

For the biggest discount, check out the while it’s 46% off. Down to $110 from $205, the sneakers are available in white Pierre natural textile with a lightly padded insole and a rubber sole with traction. They offer the kind of look that will suit everything else you’re wearing.

These are just some of the sneakers available in the Veja sale at Gilt with some shoes costing just $100 like the which is a bargain for any Veja pair of sneakers. Popular sizes are selling out fast so you’ll need to be quick to grab a great deal on the right size for you. This is a great chance to treat yourself to a few pairs for less.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
