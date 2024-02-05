 Skip to main content
Todd Snyder sale: Cashmere sweaters, scarves, and more

Victoria Garcia
By
Because style should be ready to go at all times, grab this comfy, cozy, Todd Snyder recycled cashmere sweater.
Todd Snyder

Cashmere is a must-have material for any man’s winter wardrobe. This luxurious material is soft to the touch, warm, lightweight and always in style. If you’ve been looking to add some cashmere apparel and accessories to your closet, we’ve found a sale for you. Todd Snyder is now offering discounts on cashmere sweaters, scarves, shirts and other clothing that are must-haves for this season.

All of these sweaters and accessories can be mixed and matched with your other winter wardrobe essentials for a stylish and comfortable look. Click the button below to shop the sale and check out our list of the best men’s cashmere sweaters for some style inspiration.

What you should buy during the Todd Snyder sale

Accessorize your winter outfits with plaid scarves as low as $99 that we think should fall under the best men’s cashmere scarves to wear or gift. You can buy a quintessential and warm flannel button down shirt for $74 or a flannel utility shirt for $149 which are all available in a bunch of color or striped options and are great for layering.

You can also find a cashmere v-neck sweater for $194, a cashmere cardigan for $194 and even the brand’s fan-favorite cashmere hoodie for $214 in a bunch of color options such as black, navy, brown and gray. There are also cashmere long-sleeve polos for as low as $224 and lightweight short-sleeve cashmere polos for $269. Here are a few tips on how to wash a cashmere sweater without ruining it so you can get the most out of your new purchase. Let’s not forget about the cashmere sweater vests, beanies, trousers, turtleneck sweaters, top coats and peacoats that you can also grab at a discounted price.

Todd Snyder is a great brand to help you improve your timeless and refined style. Anything you buy from this sale will be worn on repeat throughout the colder months or when you need some additional warmth. Don’t wait to search through all of the sale items because these discounts won’t last forever. All of these pieces can be worn for just about any occasion with their casual but luxurious vibes.

