Spring is in full bloom, which means summer is only around the corner. Before heading out into the sunshine, you’ll need to protect your eyes with the perfect pair of sunnies. If sunglasses are on your summer shopping list, Nordstrom is the place to be right now, as they are offering big discounts on some of the best sunglasses of the season. Save big on these excellent deals and remember that Nordstrom includes free shipping with every purchase, so there’s no reason not to jump on these must-have shades for summer.

BP Aviator Sunglasses — $9, was $15

BP is the Nordstrom in-house brand responsible for some of the best aviator sunglasses that don’t break the bank. These superior shades fall right into that category. Originally $15, which is already a great price, these BP Aviator Sunglasses are 40% off, making them practically a steal for only $9, saving you $6 on each pair. These sunglasses pack all of the punch of high-end designer brands without the added worry of losing them at the beach or leaving them on an airplane. The frames are slim and super stylish, and their gradient lenses give them a cool, laid-back vibe. These BP shades are a modern twist on the classic aviator style, and at only $9, you truly could not beat this deal if you tried.

Le Specs The Prince 58mm Blue Light Blocking Glasses — $53, was $89

Le Specs is known for making some of the most stunning sunglasses around, but in recent years they’ve also started producing some pretty stylish blue light blocking glasses as well. Originally $89, Le Specs The Prince 58mm Blue Light Blocking Glasses are currently 40% off, reducing the price down to $53 for a total savings of $36. These super chic aviators were designed to filter out all of the harsh blue light from screens and devices that can be damaging to the eyes. The semi-rimless aviator silhouette will make Le Specs The Prince 58mm Blue Light Blocking Glasses the star of your next Zoom meeting. Make sure to snag a pair of these gorgeous blue light glasses before they’re sold out. At a price this low, they won’t last long.

Thierry Lasry Smiley x Thierry Lasry 49mm Rectangular Yellow Lens Glasses — $225, was $450

The Smiley x Thierry Lasry 49mm Rectangular Yellow Lens Glasses are truly original and as close as it gets to one-of-a-kind without having your glasses custom made. These high-fashion glasses were originally $450, but today Nordstrom has them on sale for 50% off, dropping the price to a cool $225. These glasses are extra special due to the original artwork created by iconic graffiti artist André Saravia, which incorporates his playful street style perspective into this classic eyewear style. The Smiley x Thierry Lasry 49mm Rectangular Yellow Lens Glasses feature the timeless rectangular shape elevated with pale yellow lenses. These shades were made in France from acetate and they make the perfect addition to any glasses collection. Scoop up this can’t-miss style before they’re gone for good.

Editors' Recommendations