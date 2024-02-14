 Skip to main content
The North Face sale: 23 vest prices slashed, from just $44

Victoria Garcia
Although you probably associate the North Face with jackets and fleeces, they also have comfortable and cozy vests that seem to fall under the radar. Right now, you can get the brand’s vests for 30% off, with some priced as low as $44.

There are 23 vest options to choose from that will all add an additional layer of warmth and style to your outfit. Here are some of the best men’s winter vests to stay warm and fashionable this year. Click the button below to shop the North Face vests to pair with all of your other cold weather apparel.

What you should buy during the North Face sale

If you haven’t already jumped on the vest bandwagon, now is the perfect opportunity. You can shop fleece, soft shell and puffer vests in a wide range of colors during this sale. First, let’s start off with the fleece vests. You can grab the Men’s Denali Vest for $98 or the Men’s Gordon Lyons Full-Zip Vest for $44 in muted color options such as black, gray, brown and navy blue. If soft shell vests are more your style, try the Men’s Camden Soft Shell Vest for $77, the Men’s Apex Bionic 3 Vest for $91 or the Men’s Winter Warm Pro Vest for $84.

Now, a puffer vest is an absolute winter essential for all men. You’ll find the Men’s ThermoBall Eco Vest 2.0 for $126 that is available in colors such as taupe green, navy blue, gray, and black that will match all of your joggers, jeans and chino pants. Let’s not forget the Men’s Lhotse Reversible Vest for $140 that is available in either brown or black. All of these vests are great to wear over sweaters, henleys or long sleeve shirts, but if you want something a little fancier, we have a list of the best men’s sweater vests that is filled with our favorite and most stylish options.

Take the chance and add a warm vest from the North Face to your closet this winter. You won’t be disappointed. Right now, you can get up to 30% off on 23 different vests that will take your wardrobe to warmer and stylish new heights.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
