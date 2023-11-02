 Skip to main content
The North Face jackets are heavily discounted today — from $42

Jen Allen
By
There are some fantastic The North Face jacket deals going on at the moment with hoodies and jackets available from just $42. If you’re looking for a new jacket, this is a great place to start. There are a few different options so the best thing to do is to tap the button below to see what’s out there. To help you in the buying process, we’ve also picked out some highlights below. All of these deals are likely to end soon so check them out fast.

What to shop for in The North Face jackets sale

The North Face makes some of the best jackets to keep you warm yet stylish. One highlight is the men’s High Pile Nuptse Jacket for $175 reduced from $350. It has a relaxed fit and offers Heatseeker Eco insulation along with 600-fill down and a 100% recycled high-pile fleece so it’s incredibly soft. With a stowable hood, secure-zip hand pockets and an internal pocket, there’s plenty of storage here. It promises to be warm even during wet weather.

If you want something more like one of the best waterproof jackets, try the Men’s Alta Vista Jacket for $70 reduced from $140. It has a water-repellent finish along with an adjustable hood, pit-zip venting, and a secure-zip pocket. Plenty of pockets across the chest as well as near your hands, multiple drawcords also help keep you safe in wet and windy weather.

If you’d prefer a sturdy pullover, consider the Men’s Class V Pullover for $55 reduced from $110. It’s super light and designed for uncertain weather. It has a water-repellent finish while also offering UPF 40+ protection. Plenty of pockets, zips, and cord pulls keep you secure in the pullover even when situations become difficult. It also has a three-piece hood with a drawcord and cord locks for easy adjustability while FlashDry materials offer enhanced moisture management to keep you comfy.

It’s always worth checking out what The North Face has to offer in terms of jackets and hoodies. While on sale, it’s even more tempting. Check out the small selection now by hitting the button below. There’s sure to be something that will appeal to you and keep you warm and dry at all times.

Jen Allen
