REI just discounted 600+ jackets and fleeces — from $30

Now is your chance to score a warm, comfortable and versatile jacket on sale at REI. They have discounted over 600 jackets from brands such as Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, Columbia, The North Face, Arc’teryx and more. You will find jackets and coats as low as $30 that are all great for the winter months and beyond.

Outdoor adventurers and thrill seekers, this is a great sale for you, with jackets that will serve just about every purpose. Don’t wait to start shopping as we aren’t sure how long this sale will last. Click the button below to start browsing select styles.

What you should buy during the REI sale

Let’s start with Columbia, who are known for creating reliable and cost-effective clothing and outerwear that you can use just about anywhere. You will find their Winter Pass Full-Zip Sherpa Fleece Jacket for $60, the Whirlibird IV Interchange 3-in-1 Jacket for $115, the Bugaboo II Fleece for $105, the Wintertrainer for $125 and the Snowqualmie Insulated Jacket for $100. These jackets are all great for layering and here is our guide on how to layer outdoor clothing like a pro. There are a ton of Patagonia outerwear options on sale as well. Shop the Powder Town Jacket for $174, the Nano Puff Insulated Hoodie for $202, the SnowDrifter Jacket for $224 and the Down Sweater Hoodie for $197.

A jacket from The North Face is something that is easily recognizable and that’s why you will find a few options on sale right now. Shop the Circaloft Quarter-Zip Insulated Pullover for $132, the Winter Warm Pro Jacket for $105 and the Freedom Insulated Jacket for $160. The North Face is now making GORE-TEX denim if that is more your style. You can also shop select Mountain Hardwear styles such as the Trailverse GORE-TEX Jacket for $300 or the Deloro Down Full-Zip Hoodie for $165. Let’s not forget about Arc’teryx, that has a few outerwear options on sale including the Rethel Jacket for $126, the Hadin Hoodie for $280 and the Beta AR Jacket for $481.

Head over to REI to get jackets and coats as low as $30 before time runs out. Now is the perfect opportunity to upgrade your current outerwear.

