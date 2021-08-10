Ray-Ban Sunglasses Are Up to 50% Off Right Now

Looking to grab some new and stylish sunglasses to enjoy the last of the summer with? Right now, Ray-Ban sunglasses are up to 50% off at the official Ray-Ban site. This means it’s the ideal time to get yourself some new shades whether you’re thinking of the best round sunglasses or the best aviator sunglasses. Whatever your style, Ray-Ban has you covered and with up to 50% off many of the styles, there’s rarely been a better time to get involved. Be quick though as stock is limited on all frames and you won’t want to miss out. We’ve highlighted one of our favorite pairs that are 50% off right now — the RB4033 available for just $92.50.

Ray-Ban RB4033 — $92.50, was $185

Offering a timeless look, the Ray-Ban RB4033 will look good whatever you’re wearing. Whether you’re dressed up in a suit for work or formal occasion, or you’re simply relaxing in the yard or at the beach, these sunglasses will look effortlessly stylish and cool. Available in a matte black frame, that’s the beauty of these sunglasses — simplicity yet style. Want something a little different? You can always opt for Havana Brown Classic, too, if you want something a little more eye-catching, but we’re in love with the classic black look.

Alongside the frames, the Ray-Ban RB4033 use a green lens that’s subtly different from the usual way of doing things while still keeping your eyes protected from glare and irritation. In the case of Ray-Ban polarized lenses, they block 99% of reflected light so you’re guaranteed great protection throughout the day. Eliminating glare while increasing visual clarity, you get to look good while reducing eye strain when you head outside. What more could you want?

Normally priced at $185, the Ray-Ban RB4033 are down to just $92.50 right now as part of the Ray-Ban sunglasses sale, making them a considerable bargain. The frames come with a case and cleaning cloth as well, so you can keep these maintained for a long time to come safely. You won’t regret your purchase when you realize how good you look and feel with them. Be quick though. Stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price and you won’t want to miss out.

