Save up to 50% on Ray-Ban Sunglasses When You Shop Today

There are sunglasses, and then there are Ray-Bans. When you get the opportunity to get a stylish pair, you take it. They may not be Privé Revaux, but they are iconic nonetheless. From classic Aviators to prescription sunglasses, there are a ton of sleek options to choose from. Better yet, if you’re into the brand, Amazon has you covered.

Exclusively for Prime members, Amazon is hosting a huge sale on Ray-Ban sunglasses and eyeglasses, for both men and women. You can get anywhere from 10% to 30% off select pairs, dropping prices to all-time lows. Unfortunately, you do need an active Prime membership to take advantage of the sale, but you can always sign up for a free one-month subscription before you shop!

Long noted for their countercultural cool, Ray-Bans iconic sunglasses are nearly unmatched in style and function. What some may not realize is that the Italian-American brand offers both standard sunglasses and prescription eyewear. Both types come in a timeless style and design.

If you’ve never sized yourself for Ray-Bans before, there’s a rather ingenious way to do it. First, take a debit or credit card, and then stand in front of a mirror. Using the card, place one tip on the center of your nose, and the other near the edge of your eye — obviously, be careful not to poke your eye! If the back edge of the card doesn’t reach the edge of your eye then you need a Large Fit, if it’s precisely at the edge you need a Standard Fit, and if it extends past your eye you need a Small Fit. Ray-Ban says the Standard Fit is the most common.

As part of the sale, you’ll find a wide variety of sunglasses and eyeglasses, all fashionable. Some are polarized, while some are not. Most have a metal frame with glass lenses, but you’ll need to read the product description to be sure. These are genuine Ray-Ban glasses, but there are both men’s and women’s styles available, so keep that in mind.

