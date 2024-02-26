Ralph Lauren Polo sale: Clothing and accessories from $21

Classic will always remain cool and that is why Polo Ralph Lauren is a great brand to have at your disposal. They offer refined, stylish and an all-American style that many men gravitate towards. If you are one of these guys, we have a sale you are going to want to learn more about.

Right now at Bloomingdales, you can grab Polo Ralph Lauren apparel and accessories at discounted prices. This includes everything from boxers, ties and pajama pants to jackets, sweaters and polos. Click the button below to start shopping ASAP because we don’t know how long this sale is going to last.

What you should buy during the Polo Ralph Lauren sale

A Ralph Lauren sweater is a great addition to a man’s wardrobe and you will find a few options during this sale. Shop the Cotton Regular Fit Quarter Zip Mock Neck Sweater for $78, the Wool Fair Isle Jacquard Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater for $68, the Wool Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater for $84, the Rib Knit Turtleneck Sweater for $179 and the Suede Elbow Patch Regular Fit Crewneck Sweater for $179. You’ll also find a few jacket options such as the Deck Jacket for $249, the Water Repellant Glossed Down Jacket for $249, the Hooded Down Field Jacket for $249 and the Suede Trim Quilted Jacket for $274.

Is the polo shirt still stylish? We think so and that’s why we rounded up a few styles including the Classic Fit Mesh Polo Shirt for $46, the Cotton Interlock Stripe Classic Fit Polo Shirt for $115, the Classic Fit Soft Cotton Polo Shirt for $46 and the Classic Fit Long Sleeve Polo Shirt for $48. If you are simply looking for casual sleepwear, you have a ton of options such as pajama pants for $49, a plaid pajama top for $41, a brushed fleece sleep shirt for $49, velour sleep pants for $53 and a velour sleep hoodie for $56.

You will find everything you need during this sale from sleepwear and intimates to jackets and everyday shirts. Head over to Bloomingdales to purchase clothing and accessories for as low as $21. Don’t wait to start shopping because this sale won’t last forever. Start your shopping right now!

