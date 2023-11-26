 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Ralph Lauren Polo Cyber Monday: 130 deals on shirts and more

Andrew Morrisey
By
Ralph Lauren Polo Shirt on model.
Ralph Lauren

You might know Ralph Lauren as one of the places to get the best shirts for men, but did you also know it is home to some of the best Cyber Monday deals for men as well? The brand’s stylish yet comfortable polo shirts have been marked down to some pretty great prices right now, as have their pants and other accessories. It’s all going on at the Saks Fifth Avenue store, accessible via the button below. Go ahead, shop the sale yourself, or if there’s too much to parse, keep reading for our takes about what the best deals are.

Why You Should Shop the Ralph Lauren Sale at Saks Fifth Avenue

If you’re looking for a quality men’s brand that makes clothing to both last and look good, Ralph Lauren is the brand to turn your eye to. And while it’s a premium brand that brings high prices with a lot of its clothing, you can add a lot of Ralph Lauren clothing to your wardrobe at a discounted price with this Saks Fifth Avenue sale. Ralph Lauren is known the world over for its iconic polo shirts, and its Basic Mesh Polo Shirt is available in a number of colors for . These shirts would regularly cost $110. There are also a number of to shop in this sale.

Recommended Videos

Additionally, you can prepare for cooler weather and save along the way with a lot of clothing in this sale. Ralph Lauren’s Herringbone Twill Flat-Front Pants are . A sweater that would look great with them, the Nautical Shawl Collar Cardigan, is . There are also a number of on sale, with prices on hoodies starting at just $49. You can also find quite a bit of savings on jeans, with several styles and washes to choose from on sale. A good way to fill out your weekly work wardrobe is with the that are discounted right now, which start at just $52 and offer a lot of colors and styles.

Related

While the Ralph Lauren brand typically prices its clothing at a premium, you can grab a lot of savings with this Ralph Lauren sale at Saks Fifth Avenue for Cyber Monday.

Editors' Recommendations

Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer, photographer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led…
Hugo Boss Black Friday: 200+ early deals on t-shirts and more
Hugo Boss Slim Fit Jeans

Perfectly in time for us all to get excited for Black Friday deals, Saks Fifth Avenue has a huge sale on all things Hugo Boss right now. That means you can buy suits for $200 off, polo shirts for up to $40 off, and so much more. If you love the stylings of Hugo Boss and you're looking for great men's suit deals or similar, it's worth clicking through on the button below to see what's there for yourself. However, if you need a little guidance, we're also on hand to highlight some particularly great deals to steer you towards awesome savings.

What to shop for in the Hugo Boss Saks Fifth Avenue Black Friday sale
If you want one of the best suits from Hugo Boss, consider the

Read more
Versace Black Friday: 100+ early deals on sneakers, shirts, and more
Versace lettering that appears across one of the brand's polo shirts.

When we think of fall deals, we think of the later half of fall, after Thanksgiving. This is especially so, out of all of the great clothing brands for men, for luxury brands. They can set the trend, so to speak, and don't need to sneak in early deals to get people excited about their stuff. However, our intuitions are often wrong and such is the case with Versace goods. Right now, Saks Fifth Avenue's entire Versace collection is on sale, with most items up to 30% off and some exceeding that amount by even more. We aren't sure when this will end, or when individual items from the sale will disappear, so we do recommend shopping this sale now. The best way to do so is by tapping the button below but if you are lacking on time, we'll point out the highlights in the rest of the article.

Why you should shop this Versace sale
To be clear, this deal on Versace merchandise includes just about everything. You'll see pants, shirts, jackets, and shoes, for sure. But you'll also find the brand's bizarre

Read more
Alexander McQueen Black Friday Sale: Early deals on sneakers and more
McQueen emblem on Alexander McQueen backpack.

With fall here, you may be tempted to wait for the after Thanksgiving deals holidays to shop. That isn't necessary, however, as deals are still popping up before the big day. For example, Saks Fifth Avenue is having their Fall Sale right now. This sale includes all of the items in their Alexander McQueen collection, which you can find by tapping the button below. Everything is discounted, with most items going up to 30% off and a few exceeding even that by quite a lot. Check out the entire lot by, again, tapping the button below or keeping reading for our take.

Why you should shop Alexander McQueen deals
The first thing to know about the Alexander McQueen selection that we've found today is that it is somewhat macabre. While there are graphic tees, sweatshirts, and socks throughout the collection that display skulls, they almost pale in comparison to the logo. Its "McQueen" is often displayed in a thick, painted-on typeface with splatters of (hopefully not blood) ink populating the edges. It all feels heavily inspired by the posters from the great horror movies of the past.

Read more