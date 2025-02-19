 Skip to main content
Protect Your Galaxy S25 Ultra in Style with Urban Armor Gear

three samsung s25 phones in cases
UAG / UAG

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is a beast of a phone. It’s lighter, more manageable, and impressively durable. But with its slippery titanium frame and sharp edges, carrying it naked is asking for trouble. Urban Armor Gear (UAG) has you covered. UAG’s latest collection of rugged cases and screen protectors for the Galaxy S25 Ultra does more than merely protect your phone — it pushes boundaries. Built to go further, these cases are designed for people who don’t want to coddle their phones.

Military-Grade Protection for the Everyday Adventurer

Samsung S25 phone in kevlar case
UAG / UAG

Your Galaxy S25 Ultra deserves more than a basic case. UAG’s S25 Ultra cases exceed military drop-test standards (MIL-STD 810G-516.6). Translation? They laugh in the face of accidental drops, scratches, and bumps. Whether you’re hiking, traveling, or just clumsy (no judgment), these cases are made for real life. The new Kevlar® options scream toughness, while the Pathfinder Clear case with its bold ‘Active Lava’ glow finish lets you show off your style.

Shop Now

Magnet Magic and MagSafe Compatibility

Samsung may have improved the phone’s grip with rounded corners, but that flat frame is still slippery. UAG’s cases add enhanced grip and optional magnet integration, making the Galaxy S25 Ultra compatible with Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem. Snap on a MagSafe charger, attach a power bank, or mount your phone in the car — it all clicks, literally. Plus, UAG’s new power accessories, like the Slim 5k Power Bank, are designed to keep your device powered for all your adventures.

Eco-Friendly. Adventure-Ready.

samsung galaxy s25 in multiple colors
UAG / UAG

UAG is stepping up its sustainability game with eco-friendly case options made of up to 50% recycled materials and sustainable packaging. You get rugged protection, stand-out style, and you’re doing the planet a favor. Win-win.

Shop Now

Built to Complement Samsung’s Best

The Galaxy S25 Ultra boasts a stunning 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED screen, top-tier cameras, and Galaxy AI features. But let’s face it — sharp edges and a slippery titanium build make it a drop risk. UAG’s screen protectors pair perfectly with its cases, preserving that gorgeous display without compromising clarity or touch sensitivity.

Protection Without Compromise

Starting at $1,300, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is an investment. UAG’s rugged cases and screen protectors ensure that investment stays safe without sacrificing style. With military-grade protection, MagSafe compatibility, eco-friendly materials, and bold new designs, UAG’s Galaxy S25 Ultra collection lets you take your phone anywhere, anytime — worry-free.

Get your hands on UAG’s Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra collection now. Your Galaxy S25 Ultra deserves it.

Shop Now

