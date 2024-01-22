 Skip to main content
Patagonia sale: 40% off jackets, fleeces, and other essentials

Victoria Garcia
By
The Patagonia Stormshadow jacket, featuring GORE-TEX laminates recycled from ocean plastic.
Patagonia/GORE-TEX

Outdoor adventurers and thrill seekers, pay attention because we found a sale you are going to want to check out. Right now, you can get 40% off Patagonia winter essentials such as fleeces, jackets and vests on the REI website. You’ll find everything you need to survive the winter months, no matter what elements you have to face. Some of these items are great for everyday wear but are also ideal for outdoor and active pursuits such as hiking, camping, fishing, boating and any other adventures you plan to go on this year.

All of Patagonia’s apparel is multifunctional and durable, so you can wear their clothing and accessories for any occasion. With the current REI sale, you can save big on anything from joggers and tights to jackets, fleeces and plaid shirts. All of this apparel is perfect for layering and spending time outdoors, no matter the temperature. Click the button below to find out what items are on sale. We guarantee you’ll find something that suits your needs and style.

What you should buy in the Patagonia sale

If you are planning on spending time in the outdoors this winter, you are not going to want to miss your chance to get Patagonia clothing at 40% off. Purchase a classic puffer jacket for $143 or a colorful windbreaker priced at $153. You can even layer a down sweater vest on top of those items for $136. If you want apparel that is a more casual and can be worn as athleisure wear, there are a ton of options that will make you feel comfortable and cozy. Grab a pair of jogger pants for $79 or a classic collared fleece jacket for $111, that you can wear while lounging around the house, traveling or running errands.

No matter what you buy from the Patagonia sale at REI, you’ll be purchasing great apparel at an even better price. Don’t miss your opportunity to get 40% off select styles that will keep you warm all winter long and protect you from any type of weather you may encounter. Don’t wait because we don’t know how long this sale will last.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
