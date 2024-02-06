86 Patagonia jacket and vest prices slashed — from just $54

Nowadays, many consumers are looking to protect the environment while shopping for apparel and everyday essentials. If you are one of those people who are trying to minimize their carbon footprint but still want to do some online shopping, we have a sale for you. Patagonia is known for using sustainable materials when creating all of their clothing. According to the brand, 99% of the products in their spring 2024 collection are made with some preferred material input, including recycled materials. Here are some other sustainable clothing styles to check out as well.

Right now, the brand is having a huge sale on their beloved vests and jackets for as low as $54. You’ll find most of these styles are available in sizes XXS to 3XL with color options that range from funky and bold prints to more subdued hues of black, gray and brown. Click the button below to shop the sale and find the perfect jacket and vest for your cold weather activities.

What you should buy during the Patagonia sale

If you are a vest guy, now is the best time to expand your collection. You can shop the Classic Retro-X Vest for $79, the Nano Puff Vest for $89 or the Down Sweater Vest for $137. We even have a helpful guide on how to style the gilet vest which is the must-have piece of the winter season. Other vest options include the Synchilla Vest for $64 and the Retro Pile Vest for $90.

Outdoor adventurers should take advantage of this sale while also checking out the best men’s adventure jackets to make sure they are prepared for their next excursion. You will find jackets in an array of materials including fleece, denim, polyester and nylon. Pick from the Jackson Glacier Rain Jacket for $149, the Downdrift Jacket for $197, the Isthmus Park for $188 or the AlpLight Down Jacket for $209.

No matter what you choose to buy from the current Patagonia sale, you will be purchasing a stylish, sustainable and warm piece of apparel that is great for the current winter months. Be sure to fill your cart before the sale ends.

