More Patagonia sweater and hoodie deals are live, from $34

Upgrade your athleisure and comfortable clothing during the current Patagonia sale. Right now, you can get sweaters, hoodies, sweatshirts and crewnecks for as low as $34. All of these types of apparel are great for the winter months when you need an additional layer or when you have a camping, skiing or hiking trip planned.

Not sure what to buy? That’s why we are here to help guide you through the sale. You can even check out these 10 men’s fashion influencers to follow for additional guidance. Click the button below to start browsing the sale and start adding to your cart ASAP.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Patagonia sale

You will feel warm and comfortable no matter what sweatshirt, hoodie or sweater you buy from Patagonia. If hoodies are more your style, pick from options that include the Fitz Roy Wild Uprisal Hoody for $62, the Fitz Roy Icon Uprisal Hoody for $62, the P-6 Logo Uprisal Hoody for $53 if you love the brand’s logo, and the Regenerative Organic Certified Cotton Hoody for $59. Check out the 19 best hoodies for men to really upgrade your style game. You’ll find a few crewneck picks during this sale such as the ’73 Skyline Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt for $55, the Fitz Roy Horizons Uprisal Crew Sweatshirt for $47 or the Reversible Shearling Crew for $64 that are all great for layering.

If you’ve got fleece on the mind, pick from the Mahnya Fleece Pullover for $65, the Mahyna Fleece Crewneck for $59 or the Los Gatos Crew for $49. For those who are searching for outerwear to wear during inclement weather, the R1 Pullover Hoody for $117 and the Re-Tool Hybrid Hoody for $164 are two of the best choices. All of these sweatshirt, hoodie, sweater and crewneck styles are great men’s basics to round out your wardrobe.

All of these pieces of Patagonia apparel are great for multiple occasions. Whether you are lounging around the house having a television marathon or traveling to a cold weather location, you can mix and match all of these sweater and sweatshirt options to make sure you stay cozy and comfortable. Shop this sale ASAP for cold-weather apparel as low as $34.

Editors' Recommendations