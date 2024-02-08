 Skip to main content
This Patagonia jacket is 50% off in REI’s latest sale

We’re back with another amazing deal from Patagonia that you are going to want to learn more about. The brand’s popular and highly-rated Nano Puff Jacket is now 50% off during the REI Winter Markdowns sale.

Originally priced at $239, you can purchase this cold-weather jacket for just $119. That is an amazing discount you don’t want to miss out on. We don’t know how long this sale is going to last be sure to take advantage of it ASAP.

Why you should buy the Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket

This Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket made our list of the 18 best puffer jackets for men this winter, and for good reason. This jacket is available in color options such as green, blue, purple, yellow, gray and black that will match any of your everyday apparel or outdoor gear. It is the perfect piece of outerwear to wear on the slopes or whenever you need to battle the cold weather. It traps body heat, blocks wind and allows you to move freely. This jacket only weighs 11.9 ounces making it great for packing inside a suitcase or duffel bag for your next getaway. If you are a climber or snow sport enthusiast, this is a great jacket option for you.

This jacket is made using primarily recycled materials including recycled polyester and features 60 g PrimaLoft Gold Insulation Eco, which is made with 100% postconsumer recycled content. This material is very thermally efficient as well as water-repellant and retains 98% of its insulating ability even when wet. It also offers a 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell with a brick quilt pattern. This pattern offers narrow horizontal quilt lines on the side panels that helps to stabilize insulation. Although Patagonia clothing is made to withstand the outdoors, it is also one of the best men’s athleisure brands for year-round style and comfort.

The Patagonia Nano Puff Jacket is one of the brand’s bestsellers, so you should definitely add one of these coats to your cart. Head over to REI to grab one of these popular jackets on sale for 50%. You will only have to pay $119 to add this to your wardrobe.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
