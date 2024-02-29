 Skip to main content
Patagonia is having a clearance on fleeced clothing — from $34

Jen Allen
By
As one of the best eco-friendly brands, it’s always good for everyone to buy from Patagonia. Right now, the company is hosting a great sale on fleeced clothing which is perfect for handling the cold weather that’s lingering. It means you can buy a sweatshirt for just $34 with hoodies available from $53 and many other items too. With nearly 60 items in the sale, the best thing to do is check out the sale for yourself by tapping the helpful button just below. However, if you don’t know where to begin, we can help! We’ve picked out a few of the best things in the Patagonia fleeced wear sale. In all cases, buy quickly before sizes sell out.

What to shop for in the Patagonia fleeced clothing sale

As one of the best outdoor clothing brands, Patagonia clothing will keep you warm. An inexpensive place to start is with the which is down to $34 from $69. Limited sizes are still available so you’ll need to be fast. The sweatshirt is made from 100% Regenerative Organic Certified cotton from farms working toward the highest organic standard. It’s a regular fit with a ribbed neck, cuffs, and hem, with set-in sleeves that are designed for movement.

If you need something more active, try the for $44 reduced from $89. Built for everyday wear, they’re comfortable and versatile as you’d expect from the best men’s athleisure brands. Made with 85% Regenerative Organic Certified cotton with 15% recycled polyester mélange French terry, the elastic waistband adjusts with an external drawstring while there are slanted front pockets.

A different option for you could be the which is available for $59. That’s 41% off its regular price of $99 so it’s a bargain. Made of 100% Regenerative Organic Certified cotton, it has rib-knit cuffs and hem with set-in sleeves. It also uses gender-inclusive sizing so it accommodates most body types.

These are just a few of the items in the Patagonia fleeced clothing sale, but they’re a great starting point for filling your wardrobe with fleeced clothing bargains. Check out the full sale for yourself by tapping the button below. There are so many great things out there, but you’ll need to be speedy as size options are running low already.

Jen Allen
Jen Allen
Freelance Writer
Jen Allen is a technology and lifestyle writer with over 10 years of experience.
