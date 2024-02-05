 Skip to main content
You need a Patagonia fleece jacket, and this one is 30% off

Victoria Garcia
By
Keeping it cool and casual is always a great mindset when it comes to your wardrobe. This is an easy outlook to have when there is a Patagonia sale going on. Right now, you can get the brand’s popular Men’s Reclaimed Fleece Jacket for 30% off. You will pay $118 for this versatile, trendy and comfortable jacket that can be worn just about anywhere.

You won’t ever have to second guess how warm this fleece jacket will keep you because it is from one of the most trusted brands out there. This piece of apparel is a must-have for the winter months when you just want to throw on a comfortable and cozy outfit. Keep reading to learn more about this jacket and why you should add it to your closet.

Why you should buy the Patagonia Men’s Reclaimed Fleece Jacket

The best part about this fleece jacket is how great it will pair with some of your other wardrobe essentials. You can wear it with the best pants for men which includes jeans, chinos, joggers and trousers. This fleece is available in color options including blue, olive green, black and tan, which all offer a regular fit that is true to size according to customer reviews. The fleece material is made from a natural synthetic blend of 52% recycled polyester, 42% recycled wool and 3% recycled nylon so you are purchasing a sustainable product.

This men’s double-faced fleece offers handwarmer pockets with zippers to keep your hands warm at all times and a zippered chest pocket where you can secure your valuables. Let’s not forget about the full-length front center zipper and kissing welt construction that allows you to zip the jacket up all the way to your neck when the weather gets too much to handle. Pair this fleece with the best men’s winter boots and you’ve got a stylish and comfortable winter outfit.

Stock up on one or more of the Patagonia Men’s Reclaimed Fleece Jackets before the sale runs out. With its 30% off discount you’ll only be paying $118 for this must-have fleece that will last you for years.

