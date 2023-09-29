 Skip to main content
The North Face sale: Up to 50% off tops, hoodies, and jackets

Jen Allen
Smiling person in a North Face beanie and winter coat outdoors.
The North Face Renewed

North Face jacket deals are often worth checking out and that’s even more the case when there’s a North Face sale going on like there is right now. There are some huge discounts on all kinds of clothing from hoodies to joggers, jackets, shorts, and mostly anything else you can think of. The best thing you can do is tap the button below to check out the sale for yourself. There are so many options to choose from, that you should be able to quickly see what catches your eye. If you really need some help though, keep reading while we take you through some of our favorites in the sale.

What to shop for in The North Face sale

The North Face is always keen to rival the best outdoor clothing brands while keeping prices keen. One great highlight is being able to buy The North Face Men’s High Pile Nuptse Jacket for $245 reduced from $350. It has Heatseeker Eco insulation, 600-fill down and a 100% recycled high-pile fleece which is combined to produce the softest jacket possible. It has a relaxed fit but has room for a stowable hood, secure-zip hand pockets, and secure-zip internal pocket too. It’s ideal for tackling cold weather and for anyone considering one of the best men’s adventure jackets.

For something a little more fun, consider the Men’s Places We Love Hoodie. Reduced from $65 to $45, it has a large kangaroo pocket and a fun bold graphic on the front. It’s soft and warm, being perfect for all-year-round use. It’ll suit everything from a walk around the local neighborhood to wearing while out for a casual meet-up.

Anyone seeking one of the best waterproof jackets will also love the Men’s 86 Retro Mountain Jacket for $182 reduced from $260. Available in many different colors, it’s made from 100% recycled fabrics and has pit-zips for ventilation, a lay-flat hood, and waterproof capabilities. Secure-zip pockets keep all your possessions safe too while there’s also a storm flap with a snap closure.

The North Face sale is pretty vast and we’ve hardly scratched the surface. There are also joggers, shoes, t-shirts, and so much more featuring as part of the sale. The best thing you can do is click the link below to see what’s out there for yourself. In no time at all, you’ll be saving plenty of cash while kitting yourself out for any weather conditions.

