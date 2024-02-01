 Skip to main content
Mountain Hardwear is having a sale on down jackets — 40% off

Victoria Garcia
Even though winter is already in full swing, that doesn’t mean you can’t add a new jacket to your closet. If staying warm is on your agenda, you can grab down and insulated jackets at 40% off on the Mountain Hardwear website. These jackets range from light jackets and puffer coats to down jackets, fleeces and parkas.

You’ll easily be able to weather the cold with any jacket or vest you choose from this winter sale. No matter what outdoor or recreational activity you have planned, these jackets will help you stay warm in any situation. Click the button below to shop select styles and add a little warmth to your wardrobe. You might even want to add one of the best heated jackets to your winter wardrobe as well.

What you should buy during the Mountain Hardwear sale

Outdoor adventurers should take full advantage of these discounted jackets. You can pick from fleece, insulated and rain shell jackets that will protect you from all of the elements. Grab the Men’s Nevadan Down Parka for $198 or the Men’s Nevadan Down Vest for $156 in cool color options including brown, black and blue or a must-have camouflage print. For those who prefer puffer jackets, you’ll find the Men’s Deloro Down Full Zip Hoodie for $165 that is great for everyday use or when you are camping, skiing or hiking. Let’s not forget our list of the best chore coats that you can wear on repeat along with these Mountain Hardwear jackets.

If you need a crazy amount of warmth, you should opt for the Men’s Phantom Zero Parka for $420 or the Men’s Stretchdown Parka for $204. Let’s not forget about the fleece jacket options that include the Men’s Polartec High Loft Jacket for $105 or the Men’s HiCamp Fleece Hoody for $90 that are all great to be layered with other jackets and sweaters.

We think all of the Mountain Hardwear apparel can fall under the best men’s adventure jackets for outdoors due to their high-quality materials and durability. Don’t miss out on this sale where you can save 40% on cold weather jackets that will keep you warm no matter what.

