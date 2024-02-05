 Skip to main content
Moose Knuckles sale: Up to 70% off jackets and more

No matter where you live, it is important to protect yourself from the cold and brisk temperatures that the winter months always bring. Whether you are used to the cold or always need an additional layer to stay warm, a heavy-duty and durable jacket is a must-have. That’s why you will be happy to know about the Moose Knuckles sale that is currently happening at Saks Fifth Avenue.

You can now get up to 70% off jackets, joggers, vests and other Moose Knuckles apparel for a limited time. This luxury and well-made clothing will immediately up your style game while also keeping you warm all winter long. There are a ton of coat and jacket options to choose from so be sure to use the button below to browse the sale and find your new favorite piece of outerwear.

What you should buy during the Moose Knuckles sale

Moose Knuckles is one of the best Canada Goose alternatives out there. Every coat will help you beat the cold weather with great features and materials that will withstand anything from hail and sleet to snow and rain. You can purchase the Bedstuy Puffer Jacket for $556, the Skillman Jacket for $997 or the Cloud Quilted Boerum Bomber for $665. There are also a fewer lightweight options including the Statewood Slim-Fit Jacket for $357, the Classic Bunny Jacket for $450 and the Saglek Fleece Jacket for $385.

If you don’t like any of these options, check out the best men’s jackets to keep you warm and stylish this year. Stay comfy with Rock Springs Joggers for as low as $227 and Sportswear Borough Joggers for a great price of $148. You will also find crewneck t-shirts, shorts, hoodies and sweatshirts that are all available in a muted color palette of black, blue, brown, white and dark green hues.

No matter what you choose to purchase, any jacket or coat from Moose Knuckles is a great winter coat for men who love classically curated and warm apparel. Shop up to 70% off these great fashion finds before time runs out because we don’t know how long this awesome sale is going to last.

