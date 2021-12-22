Mitchell & Ness Drops NBA Diamond Anniversary Apparel

In the hands of iconic Philadelphia sports apparel brand Mitchell & Ness, the NBA’s 75th season is getting flossy. This not only means numerous celebrations throughout the season, but we also get to see new, metallic versions of Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, and other legendary NBA player jerseys.

Throughout the 2021-2022 NBA regular season and the NBA Playoffs, Mitchell & Ness will be releasing a massive clothing collection. The first drop will be plunged in nostalgia, silver, platinum, gold, and rose gold uniforms in futuristic iridescent finishes. With apparel drops throughout the NBA’s diamond season, this is only the start for the classic gear creator this season.

“As we celebrate the NBA’s 75th Anniversary season, our collaboration with Mitchell & Ness helps bring the game’s history to life and pays tribute to NBA players past and present,” NBA global partnership senior vice president Lisa Piken Koper said in a statement. “Fueled by nostalgia, the collection serves as a reminder of the iconic players and teams who have laid the foundation for the NBA.”

The metallic-hued swingman collection enshrines basketball’s most iconic players in the era that they played. An ode to the NBA’s 25th anniversary, for example, the silver collection will include the greatest players from the league’s 1946 inception. In 1996, the NBA celebrated its golden anniversary with the 50 Greatest Players of All-Time. Hence, many of these fabled stars’ uniforms will appear in the gold and rose gold swingman collection. And the platinum collection will sport the league’s most influential modern players.

“We’re going all-out to celebrate 75 years of excellence for one of our greatest partners,” Mitchell & Ness CEO Kevin Wulff said in a statement. “It is an honor to be able to play an integral role in reciting the NBA’s history through product, as well as looking into the future with sustainable materials and distinctive designs.”

This green focus launches a new company initiative, Consciously Classic, which focuses on integrating renewable and eco-friendly materials in Mitchell & Ness textiles.

In addition, the NBA All-Star game’s 2022 return to Cleveland, Ohio in February will bring the sport’s most star-studded weekend to the Forest City for the first time in twenty-five years. Celebrating these round ball ties to the community, Mitchell & Ness collaborated with influential local boutiques across the U.S. for its Hometown series. This includes Bodega in Boston and Los Angeles, Major in Washington DC, Lapstone & Hammer in Philadelphia, MODA3 in Milwaukee, and Xhibition in Cleveland. Collections will be launching throughout 2022 exclusively at partner retailers, Mitchell & Ness flagship locations in Philadelphia, and the company’s website.

Keep an eye on your calendars — 75th Anniversary jerseys, jackets, shorts, headwear, hoodies, tees, and more will begin releasing online on December. 23. And Mitchell & Ness will celebrate the 71st installment of the NBA All-Star game with product drops throughout February. Prices range from $32 to $400 at www.mitchellandness.com.

