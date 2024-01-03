 Skip to main content
Try our favorite clothing subscription box while it’s 30% off

There are a lot of clothing deals hanging around after the holidays, and today that includes Menlo Club. A Menlo Club subscription will get you curated apparel delivered straight to your door, and right now you can join for only $42. A Menlo Club subscription usually goes for $60 per month, making this deal worth a savings of $18 for your first month. If you start your membership today you’ll get one flannel, one pair of pants, and one pair sneakers for just $42. You’ll need to uses the promo code SPRING42B at checkout.

Why You Should Get the Menlo Club Subscription

A clothing subscription box is a great way to keep your wardrobe fresh, as you typically will receive a few pieces of clothing per month with most subscriptions. We think Menlo Club is one of the best clothing subscription boxes out there, as it has a range of great clothing and a fair monthly price. One of the most enticing features of a Menlo Club subscription is curation. You’ll provide Menlo Club with input about clothing styles and brands you like, and Menlo will curate your monthly clothing selection so you don’t have to spend hours searching through its catalog.

But there are a lot of great perks to being a Menlo Club member beyond clothing curation. As a member you’ll get lifetime discounts, promotions, and early access to drops. This includes 25% off when you shop the Menlo retail store, which has a ton of great clothing options you can purchase outright. Shipping is always free and delivered straight to your door with a Menlo subscription, and one of the more unique features Menlo offers is its online community, which includes conversations with other shoppers and Menlo team members similar to the way you interact on social media.

So whether you’re looking to add to your wardrobe with a little curation help or simply want to add some variety with a clothing box subscription, this deal at Menlo Club makes it worth considering. A Menlo Club monthly subscription would regularly cost $60 per month, but with this deal you can join for just $42. All you need to do is use the promo code SPRING42B at checkout.

