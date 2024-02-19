Mackage Presidents Day sale: Up to $250 off coats and more

Looking to up your style game this winter? Mackage is the perfect brand to give your closet a fashionable, functional and high-quality upgrade. Right now, they are offering heavy discounts on coats, hoodies, t-shirts, jackets, vests and other apparel just in time for President’s Day.

You can save upwards of $250 on some of these must-have items that will make you look and feel your best. Click the button below to start browsing this sale before items run out as they only have limited qualities available. Good luck!

What you should buy during the Mackage sale

Mackage is known for their high-end coats that are easily recognizable among consumers and fans of the brand. They have even been dubbed some of the best Canada Goose alternatives on the market. Shop puffer and winter jackets such as the PHILIP Translucent Ripstop Light Down Jacket for $517, the JOE Agile Light Down Jacket for $510, the KENDRICK Lustrous Light Down Parka for $630 and the GRAYDON 2-in-1 Lustrous Light Down Jacket for $937. You’ll also find a few vest options including the KELLAN-Z Down Puffer Vest Stand Collar for $894, the LARRY-CITYMG Jacquard Logo Pattern Down Vest for $667 or the KANE-TR Tactile Ripstop Fabric Vest for $474.

If you are looking for this year’s best winter coats for men, look no further than the fashionable tailored and fitted coats that Mackage now currently has on sale. Check out the BENJAMIN Double-Face Wool Coat for $1,162, the LEONARDO Wool Bomber Jacket for $714, the THEO Wool Bomber Jacket for $667 or the GILFORD Hybrid Lightweight Down Cardigan for $487. If you already own a ton of outerwear options, you can still shop other apparel during this sale such as the DEV T-Shirt for $105, the MAX-VT Double Face Jersey Sweatshirt for $240, the MITCHEL Heritage Quilted Technical Pants for $367, the BENNET Teddy Down Bucket Hat for $255 and the River Lustrous Light Down Scarf for $168.

President’s Day is almost over so be sure to head over to Mackage to start your shopping ASAP. You can save $250 on stylish and warm jackets, coats and vests that will be worn on repeat during the winter months as well as a few other apparel options.

