Lululemon Presidents Day sale: Workout essentials from $9

If there is one brand that rarely goes on sale, it is Lululemon. That’s why we wanted to bring to your attention their current President’s Day sale where you can purchase workout clothes and accessories for as low as $9. You’ll find everything during this sale including the brand’s athletic, athleisure and fashion styles.

Pick from running shorts and joggers to sweaters and button-down shirts. Whether you are a serious athlete looking to upgrade your fitness gear or love the Lululemon brand and want to incorporate more of their everyday clothes into your wardrobe, this sale is perfect for you. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted items before the weekend is over.

What you should buy during the Lululemon sale

Since Lululemon is loved for their workout gear, let’s dive into what styles you will find on sale for your next workout. Shop the SenseKnit Composite Running Short for $99, the License to Train Cargo Jogger for $79, the Water-Repellant Hiking Short for $69, the Pace Breaker Linerless Short for $39 and the License to Train Half Tight for $49. Check out our list of the seven best running shorts for every type of runner to see how they compare to those that are on sale.

For those who want to skip the athletic gear all together, there is a bunch of apparel on sale that you can wear to the office, drinks with your friends or even out on a date. Pick from the Soft Knit Overshirt French Terry for $64, the Alpaca Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater for $79, the ABC Slim-Fit 5 Pocket Pant for $69, the Lightweight Knit Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt for $69 and the Relaxed-Fit Long Sleeve Button Up Shirt for $59. Mix and match these styles for a stylish and well-designed outfit that can be worn for just about any casual occasion.

Don’t forget that Lululemon made our list of the best men’s athleisure brands for year-round style and comfort. Anything that you buy during this sale will instantly become one of your new favorite pieces that you will wear on repeat. Don’t wait till the weekend is over to shop apparel and accessories at a discounted price.

