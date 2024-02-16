 Skip to main content
Lululemon Presidents Day sale: Workout essentials from $9

Victoria Garcia
If there is one brand that rarely goes on sale, it is Lululemon. That’s why we wanted to bring to your attention their current President’s Day sale where you can purchase workout clothes and accessories for as low as $9. You’ll find everything during this sale including the brand’s athletic, athleisure and fashion styles.

Pick from running shorts and joggers to sweaters and button-down shirts. Whether you are a serious athlete looking to upgrade your fitness gear or love the Lululemon brand and want to incorporate more of their everyday clothes into your wardrobe, this sale is perfect for you. Click the button below to start browsing these discounted items before the weekend is over.

What you should buy during the Lululemon sale

Since Lululemon is loved for their workout gear, let’s dive into what styles you will find on sale for your next workout. Shop the SenseKnit Composite Running Short for $99, the License to Train Cargo Jogger for $79, the Water-Repellant Hiking Short for $69, the Pace Breaker Linerless Short for $39 and the License to Train Half Tight for $49. Check out our list of the seven best running shorts for every type of runner to see how they compare to those that are on sale.

For those who want to skip the athletic gear all together, there is a bunch of apparel on sale that you can wear to the office, drinks with your friends or even out on a date. Pick from the Soft Knit Overshirt French Terry for $64, the Alpaca Wool-Blend Crewneck Sweater for $79, the ABC Slim-Fit 5 Pocket Pant for $69, the Lightweight Knit Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt for $69 and the Relaxed-Fit Long Sleeve Button Up Shirt for $59. Mix and match these styles for a stylish and well-designed outfit that can be worn for just about any casual occasion.

Don’t forget that Lululemon made our list of the best men’s athleisure brands for year-round style and comfort. Anything that you buy during this sale will instantly become one of your new favorite pieces that you will wear on repeat. Don’t wait till the weekend is over to shop apparel and accessories at a discounted price.

Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
More Patagonia sweater and hoodie deals are live, from $34
A man wearing a retro Patagonia fleece.

Upgrade your athleisure and comfortable clothing during the current Patagonia sale. Right now, you can get sweaters, hoodies, sweatshirts and crewnecks for as low as $34. All of these types of apparel are great for the winter months when you need an additional layer or when you have a camping, skiing or hiking trip planned.

Not sure what to buy? That's why we are here to help guide you through the sale. You can even check out these 10 men's fashion influencers to follow for additional guidance. Click the button below to start browsing the sale and start adding to your cart ASAP.

Read more
This Patagonia jacket is 50% off in REI’s latest sale
patagonia jacket deals february 2024 nano puff lifestyle

We're back with another amazing deal from Patagonia that you are going to want to learn more about. The brand's popular and highly-rated Nano Puff Jacket is now 50% off during the REI Winter Markdowns sale.

Originally priced at $239, you can purchase this cold-weather jacket for just $119. That is an amazing discount you don't want to miss out on. We don't know how long this sale is going to last be sure to take advantage of it ASAP.

Read more
Nike’s sustainable InfinityRN 4 running shoes are 30% off
nikes infinityrn 4 running shoes sale february 2024 nike shoe

All athletes will appreciate the current Nike sale on the InfinityRN 4 men's road running shoes. You can currently get 30% off these popular and versatile sneakers, which means all you have to pay is $112 for a pair. For even more of a discount, Nike members can get an extra 20% off select styles on the brand's website or 25% off select styles on the Nike app. It's free to sign up to become a member, so it is definitely worth it. With the additional 20% off, you will only have to pay $89 for these shoes. All you have to do is use the code HEART at checkout.
With two different sale options going on, this is one of the best running shoe deals we've seen all year. You should run to the Nike website or app to grab these shoes before time run outs. Keep reading to find out more information about this particular product and why you should add them to your closet.

Why you should buy the Nike InfinityRN 4 Shoes
First and foremost, let's start out by telling you that these sneakers are sustainable and made with at least 20% recycled content. They are available in either regular or extra wide fit and 20 different color options that range from bright red and yellow to more subdued hues of gray, black and white. No matter what color you choose, these sneakers offer supportive cushioning that is designed for a smooth run with Nike ReactX foam, which gives you 13% more energy return to help each step you take remain fresh and bouncy. You'll also find the brand's best-fitting Flyknit, that offers secure upper support and breathability. Although these specific sneakers didn't make the list of the four best Nike running shoes, they are definitely a runner up.

Read more