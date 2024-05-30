 Skip to main content
Go commando with these versatile, athletic-fit Kore Shorts from Vuori

Man wearing Vuori Kore shorts with outfit
Vuori Clothing

It’s not every day that someone tells you it’s okay to go commando. But right now, I am, thanks to Vuori’s Kore shorts, an athletic-fit pair of shorts that are ultra-versatile and can be worn everywhere. Back to freeballin’, as Tom Petty sings, that’s possible thanks to a breathable boxer-brief liner inside the shorts, which accentuates the four-way stretch, moisture-wicking, and quick-drying properties. So, not only do they keep your man parts snug, but they also keep them comfortable, cool, and dry. That alone is worth a win in my book. Of course, there’s so much more to love about the Kore shorts from Vuori, so we have to take a closer look.

Meet Vuori: Multi-dimensional, like life

With a goal to bring you high-quality performance apparel, Vuori understands that life is diverse, especially when you’re active. You might go from beach to bar, studio to street, and you deserve clothing or apparel that can do the same. There’s no reason you should stand out in a bad way for just living your life. Vuori is designed to appeal to everyone and blur the lines between fitness, active lifestyles, and regular life.

What does that mean for you? They offer versatile clothing, like the Kore shorts, that can bridge the gap between those two lifestyles. You can wear them while active, doing a workout, running, or just sightseeing, but you can also wear them casually while out on the town, visiting friends and family, or just living your life.

That’s precisely the kind of experience that Kore shorts offer, even if we did focus on the boxer-brief inner liner — because it’s fantastic. Some other notables include Vuori’s Energy Top, Halo collection, Strato Tech tees, and Ripstop collection.

Why Kore shorts?

Vuori Kore shorts in aspen color
Vuori Clothing

Available in sizes extra-small to double-extra-large and in over 15 colors, spanning the full spectrum of choice, they’re meant to be “one short for every sport.” Or perhaps better explained, versatile shorts that you can wear anywhere, anytime, whether you’re active or not.

They feature an athletic fit that falls just above the knee, giving you that perfect Dad look. Don’t worry — you’ll still look great if you’re not a dad. They’re also moisture-wicking and quick-drying to keep you cool and comfortable, even in the hottest or most humid climates — hello, Florida. They also feature a four-way stretch design that, despite hugging your body, still gives you plenty of flexibility and freedom to move around. That’s good news for stretching out before a workout, as you don’t have to worry about tearing the shorts. But it also means the shorts will give you plenty of adaptability when you get moving. The drawcord, elastic waistband, and slash pockets with plenty of room add a lot to the design.

Finally, and this is perhaps the coolest feature of all, the Kore shorts are made with recycled content, like recycled polyester, making them much more viable and eco-friendly overall.

Pair them with a Vuori shirt for maximum comfort.

