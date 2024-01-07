Get up to 50% off cashmere sweaters at J.Crew this weekend

Sweater season is in full swing so this J.Crew deal is right on time. The brand has been a staple for clothing, particularly menswear, for decades now and is known for both classic and trendy styles. With their 50% off sale, you can choose from casual hoodies and sweatshirts to patterned cashmere sweaters, you can stock up and save on select styles to stay cozy, comfortable, and warm this winter.

Why you should shop the J.Crew

This end of the season sale is delivering slashed prices on high-quality items destined to be staples in your wardrobe for any event or occasion. For business casual you can opt for this Heavyweight cashmere cable-knit V-neck sweater for 40% off (now $180) in either the striking green or a subtle and fashionable toffee. Still on a casual note, if you’re looking for a sweatshirt instead the Cashmere sweatshirt in marine stripe is now $130 and comes in a variety of color ways so you can find the perfect one for your style.

In the spirit of stripes, this striped cashmere sweater (now $100) can be dressed up for big events, date nights, and more. You can also find it in solid colors and styles for different prices from $90-$112.

If you’re looking for a classy cardigan, this cashmere cable-knit polo cardigan sweater (now $180) can elevate any look while being both stylish and comfortable.

To dress things down a bit, go for the midweight cashmere raglan-sleeve hooded sweater (now $150). Whether you’re running errands, taking a casual stroll, or any other daily task, you can do it in comfort and style. The solid hooded sweater is available in multiple colors and the hood is convenient in case of rain in the forecast. If you prefer a non-hooded style you can snag this cashmere V-neck sweater, available in navy, for $70.

Stock up on staple sweaters for your winter wardrobe for half price when you shop this J.Crew sale. You can never have too many timeless pieces in your wardrobe, and now is the perfect time to fill your cart with seasonal must-haves and save 50% off during this limited end of season sale.

