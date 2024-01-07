 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Get up to 50% off cashmere sweaters at J.Crew this weekend

mleung
By
Two men in J.Crew sweaters.
J.Crew

Sweater season is in full swing so this J.Crew deal is right on time. The brand has been a staple for clothing, particularly menswear, for decades now and is known for both classic and trendy styles. With their 50% off sale, you can choose from casual hoodies and sweatshirts to patterned cashmere sweaters, you can stock up and save on select styles to stay cozy, comfortable, and warm this winter.

Why you should shop the J.Crew

This end of the season sale is delivering slashed prices on high-quality items destined to be staples in your wardrobe for any event or occasion. For business casual you can opt for this Heavyweight cashmere cable-knit V-neck sweater for 40% off (now $180) in either the striking green or a subtle and fashionable toffee. Still on a casual note, if you’re looking for a sweatshirt instead the Cashmere sweatshirt in marine stripe is now $130 and comes in a variety of color ways so you can find the perfect one for your style.

Recommended Videos

In the spirit of stripes, this striped cashmere sweater (now $100) can be dressed up for big events, date nights, and more. You can also find it in solid colors and styles for different prices from $90-$112.

If you’re looking for a classy cardigan, this cashmere cable-knit polo cardigan sweater (now $180) can elevate any look while being both stylish and comfortable.

To dress things down a bit, go for the midweight cashmere raglan-sleeve hooded sweater (now $150). Whether you’re running errands, taking a casual stroll, or any other daily task, you can do it in comfort and style. The solid hooded sweater is available in multiple colors and the hood is convenient in case of rain in the forecast. If you prefer a non-hooded style you can snag this cashmere V-neck sweater, available in navy, for $70.

Stock up on staple sweaters for your winter wardrobe for half price when you shop this J.Crew sale. You can never have too many timeless pieces in your wardrobe, and now is the perfect time to fill your cart with seasonal must-haves and save 50% off during this limited end of season sale.

Editors' Recommendations

mleung
mleung
Timex, known for sleek, timeless watches, is having a huge sale so you can save 30% on select styles.
This new Rowing Blazers x Zodiac World GMT is a traveler’s dream
This new GMT tells time all over the world
Rowing Blazers X Zodiac World GMT

If you're a man who craves the thrill of travel, the Rowing Blazers x Zodiac World GMT is not just a watch; it's an essential companion. Crafted at the intersection of style and functionality, this timepiece is a testament to the collaboration between Zodiac and Rowing Blazers, marrying the world of high-end watchmaking with the bold spirit of adrenaline.

Exploring the watch requires a journey into its roots, where it draws inspiration from the iconic film Trading Places. In this cinematic masterpiece, the affluent Louis Winthorpe III engages in a societal switch with street-savvy Billy Ray Valentine. Amidst his struggles, Louis endeavors to pawn his exquisite timepiece in a Philadelphia shop, only to face an incredulous owner who deems the watch stolen, offering a mere fifty dollars. He passionately articulates the essence of his wristwatch during the negotiation, naming off several cities of which the fictional watch can give you the time.

Read more
We love merino wool: The absolute best socks, base layers, and more
These are the best wool clothing buys for men
Trendy handsome man posing in autumn park alone

Like a good, strong beer and Medieval swords, merino wool has been a favorite of human beings since at least the Middle Ages. The merino sheep’s warm, fuzzy coats yield ultra-fine fibers that are softer than cashmere and smoother than silk. They’re so soft because they are incredibly thin: A single merino wool fiber measures less than 22 microns (a micron is a millionth of a meter); compared to the average human hair at 50 to 100 microns. That same structure guarantees breathability, natural moisture wicking, thermo-regulation, and odor resistance -- all of which make it a near-perfect fiber for performance clothing.
Another plus: The best merino wool is now grown in Australia, using sustainable farming practices. The raw ingredients churning through each four-legged fuzzy factory are sunshine, fresh air, water, and grass. Each sheep produces new fleece every year, making merino wool a completely renewable resource. The fiber also takes color beautifully, so it’s a favorite choice for designers from a wide range of product categories. Here are just a few of our favorite pieces from the world’s best merino wool brands.

What is merino wool?
It can get complicated when you start looking into different kinds of fabrics. And wool is no different. Merino wool is specifically made from merino sheep. These started in Spain, and at one point, exporting the breed to other countries was punishable by death. Lucky for us, the animals made it out, and a kind of softer wool that is easier to wear against your skin came about from their fur. It has seemingly endless benefits like temperature regulation, softness, and even fire resistance.

Read more
Watches 101: This is how to build the perfect watch collection
Elevate your entire wardrobe by building the perfect collection of accessories
Man wearing Norqain watch and adjusting his hat

The global watch industry is nearing $620 billion. It is a mammoth, and navigating it can get overwhelming, especially when deciding what watch to buy, and sometimes underwhelming when you choose the wrong one. Every man needs a good watch, no matter the situation or the outfit. Some watches focus on fashion, look great, and become a conversation piece others admire. Other watches focus on function, a tool you wear on your wrist that helps you get the job done. While there are some watches for men that can bridge gaps and play on both playgrounds, the unavoidable truth is if you want to always look great and be prepared, you want to have a solid watch collection.
Before we get into how to build the perfect collection of timepieces, we should talk about the philosophies behind them. If you are all about looking great, then there are some surface-level aspects to keep in mind. If you are about milestones and are looking for those unicorn pieces on the market, then that is a different focus. There is a lot to keep in mind whether you are collecting for function, fashion, or status. We have done the work and discovered the best way to build a solid collection from the ground up. These are the things to keep in mind.

Knowing your budget
Let's face it: your budget is going to be the first place you want your brain to go. Before you start thinking about what watches you want, you are going to start asking yourself, "How much is this going to cost me?" Of course, if you are swimming in cash and money isn't a concern at all, then your approach may just be to buy whatever strikes your fancy. However, if you are like most men, you have to consider what your budget is and how often you want to invest in a watch. Here are some ideas of thresholds you can look at if you want to plan your collection accordingly.

Read more