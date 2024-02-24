 Skip to main content
Canada Goose jackets are on sale this weekend — up to $260 off

Victoria Garcia
By
For those who are constantly in wintery and cold weather, a warm and resilient jacket is an absolute must-have. If you have been on the fence about investing in a jacket for the winter months, now is the perfect time. Gilt is having a major Canada Goose sale where you can score up to $260 discounts on the brand’s popular outerwear — including many of the best Canada Goose jackets for men.

Get ready to tackle the cold weather will all of these outerwear choices from Canada Goose. For outdoor adventurers, shop the Carson Down Heritage Parka for $1,400, the Langford Parka for $1,350, the Expedition Parka for $1,300, the Chateau Down Parka for $1,270 and the Snow Mantra Parka for $1,200. Pair all of these parkas with the best turtlenecks for men and you’ve got a classy and stylish outfit. For those who prefer puffer coats, you can browse the Armstrong Jacket for $760, the Crofton Hoody for $800, the Hybridge Coat for $840, the Summit Down Jacket for $690 and the Down Jacket for $790.

Although Canada Goose is known for their puffer down jackets, they also design fashion-forward men’s coats. Shop the Atavist Wool Down Coat for $1,650 and the Viedma 4-in-1 Wool Coat for $1,900 that is available in colors such as brown, black and dark gray. If you want something a bit more casual, we have a list of the best chore coats for men that are perfect for seasonal layering. If you already have a winter coat in your closet but still want some extra layering, you’ll find the Everett Botanical Quilt Vest for $630 in two shiny and colorful options.

Canada Goose is one of the best brands that you can buy to ensure you stay warm all winter long. Head to Gilt for grab up to $260 off some of their most popular coat, vest and jacket options. We promise, this is a purchase you won’t regret.

