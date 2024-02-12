Colombia sale: Jackets, fleeces, and other winter essentials from $13

According to Columbia, they are now offering the best prices of the year on their winter essentials. You can get an extra 20% off all of their sale items which include cold weather accessories such as gloves and mittens as well as men’s jackets, fleeces and sweatshirts for as low as $13.

All of this apparel is perfect for the winter months whether you plan on lounging on the couch for a movie marathon or have plans to hit the slopes with your friends. Anything you find during this sale offers functionality, quality and innovation that will help you stay warm and cozy no matter what situation you are in. Click the button below to start shopping the sale because we don’t know how long these discounts will last.

What you should buy during the Columbia sale

It is true what they say, you can never have too many sweatshirts. The Columbia sale is filled with pullovers, hoodies and crew necks that are great for casual wear. Shop the Men’s Steens Mountain Hoodie for $30, the Men’s PFG Terminal Fleece Quarter Zip Pullover for $30, the Men’s Columbia Trek Hoodie for $34 and the Men’s Columbia Logo Fleece Crew for $25. All of these styles are great for relaxing and staying comfortable. For more clothing like this, check out our list of the best men’s athleisure brands.

If you’ve got fleece on the mind, there are plenty of options for you to choose from. Grab the Men’s Steens Mountain Half Snap Fleece Pullover for $23, the Men’s PHG Fleece Jacket for $24, the Men’s Klamath Range Half Zip Fleece Pullover for $27 and the Men’s PFG Terminal Fleece Hoodie for $33. All of these casual styles for men will keep you looking cool while staying warm. Let’s not forget about the gloves that you can buy on sale including the Men’s Cloudclap Fleece Gloves for $18, the Loma Vista Leather Work Gloves for $23 and the Men’s Last Tracks Gloves for $20.

Don’t wait to shop cold weather essentials during this Columbia sale. Grab new jackets, fleeces and gloves that will last you all winter long. All of these items will make staying warm your top priority.

