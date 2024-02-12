 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Colombia sale: Jackets, fleeces, and other winter essentials from $13

Victoria Garcia
By
columbia jacket
Columbia

According to Columbia, they are now offering the best prices of the year on their winter essentials. You can get an extra 20% off all of their sale items which include cold weather accessories such as gloves and mittens as well as men’s jackets, fleeces and sweatshirts for as low as $13.

All of this apparel is perfect for the winter months whether you plan on lounging on the couch for a movie marathon or have plans to hit the slopes with your friends. Anything you find during this sale offers functionality, quality and innovation that will help you stay warm and cozy no matter what situation you are in. Click the button below to start shopping the sale because we don’t know how long these discounts will last.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy during the Columbia sale

It is true what they say, you can never have too many sweatshirts. The Columbia sale is filled with pullovers, hoodies and crew necks that are great for casual wear. Shop the Men’s Steens Mountain Hoodie for $30, the Men’s PFG Terminal Fleece Quarter Zip Pullover for $30, the Men’s Columbia Trek Hoodie for $34 and the Men’s Columbia Logo Fleece Crew for $25. All of these styles are great for relaxing and staying comfortable. For more clothing like this, check out our list of the best men’s athleisure brands.

Related

If you’ve got fleece on the mind, there are plenty of options for you to choose from. Grab the Men’s Steens Mountain Half Snap Fleece Pullover for $23, the Men’s PHG Fleece Jacket for $24, the Men’s Klamath Range Half Zip Fleece Pullover for $27 and the Men’s PFG Terminal Fleece Hoodie for $33. All of these casual styles for men will keep you looking cool while staying warm. Let’s not forget about the gloves that you can buy on sale including the Men’s Cloudclap Fleece Gloves for $18, the Loma Vista Leather Work Gloves for $23 and the Men’s Last Tracks Gloves for $20.

Don’t wait to shop cold weather essentials during this Columbia sale. Grab new jackets, fleeces and gloves that will last you all winter long. All of these items will make staying warm your top priority.

Editors' Recommendations

Victoria Garcia
Victoria Garcia
Victoria is a NYC based editor and writer that writes about everything from beauty and fashion to tech and home products.
Moose Knuckles sale: Up to 70% off jackets and more
early moose knuckles black friday sale parka men women

No matter where you live, it is important to protect yourself from the cold and brisk temperatures that the winter months always bring. Whether you are used to the cold or always need an additional layer to stay warm, a heavy-duty and durable jacket is a must-have. That's why you will be happy to know about the Moose Knuckles sale that is currently happening at Saks Fifth Avenue.

You can now get up to 70% off jackets, joggers, vests and other Moose Knuckles apparel for a limited time. This luxury and well-made clothing will immediately up your style game while also keeping you warm all winter long. There are a ton of coat and jacket options to choose from so be sure to use the button below to browse the sale and find your new favorite piece of outerwear.

Read more
Lululemon sale: Joggers, t-shirts, and more, from $9
lululemon

The time has finally come for Lululemon's beloved "We Made Too Much Sale." This means ithat you can save a ton of money on some of the brand's most coveted and popular products. Right now, you can find a bunch of apparel and accessories for as low as $9. You'll find everything from athleisure and workout apparel to Lululemon's fashion apparel.

No matter what you are shopping for, you will find joggers, shirts, outerwear, shorts, sweaters, hoodies and pants at a discounted price. The brand made our list of the best men's athleisure brands, so it is time to shop till you drop. Click the button below to browse through this Lululemon sale before time runs out. Trust us when we say, these are discounts we don't see everyday.

Read more
Givenchy sale: 70% off t-shirts, hoodies, shoes, and more
givenchy sale saks fifth avenue t shirt on male model

Add a little luxury to your wardrobe with designer pieces from Givenchy. Right now, you can save hundreds of dollars on this popular French brand that will take your outfits from ordinary to extraordinary. All you have to do is head over to the Saks Fifth Avenue website to grab up to 70% off apparel and accessories from this luxurious brand.

This sale includes everything from Givenchy branded leisure sneakers and running shoes to denim and printed shorts and jackets. Most of these pieces have bold and bright colors that will help you make a style statement but for those who don't want loud or overzealous clothing, there are a few muted and subtle apparel choices that will help you blend into the crowd. Some of these items will show you how to wear 1970s fashion in a new and modern way. Click the button below to start shopping.

Read more