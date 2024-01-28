Carhartt sale: Jackets and other winter essentials from $13

Looking for durable and stylish clothes that you can wear on an everyday basis? Look no further than Carhartt for casual styles for men that are functional yet hard-wearing. You can wear this brand while hanging out with friends, while doing yard work or spending time outdoors. Trust us, Carhartt offers quality and heavy-duty clothing that will help you reinvent your style.

Right now, Carhartt is having a winter essentials sale where you can get cold weather apparel and accessories for as low as $13. From coats and shirt jackets to beanies and scarves, there are tons of items on here that will upgrade your wardrobe for the winter months and beyond. Click the button below to find out what exact items are on sale.

Recommended Videos

What you should buy in the Carhartt sale

You’ve probably seen a bunch of your friends wearing the recognizable Carhartt logo on their hats, jackets or t-shirts. If you want to grab these wardrobe essentials, now is your chance. This sale includes must-have sweatshirts, t-shirts, coats and cargo pants that all feature this subtle logo. Not into cargo pants? Shop our best pants for men to buy instead. You’ll also find the brand’s traditional beanies for $20 each in bold and minimalist color options such as yellow, gray, green, red, blue and purple that will match all of your jackets and coats. There are also a bunch of popular shirt jackets, collared shirts, button-downs, puffer jackets and classic sweatshirt styles with prices as low as $48 that you will want to wear almost every single day. These men’s tops can all be paired with the best men’s winter boots for style and warmth no matter where you are headed.

Don’t wait. Head to the Carhartt website to get your hands on these winter essentials that are so durable and long-lasting that they will be staples in your wardrobe for years on end. We don’t know how long this sale will last so it is vital you fill up your cart ASAP. Let’s not forget how stylish you’ll look while sporting all your new gear from this trendy and popular brand.

Editors' Recommendations