Don’t miss this Canada Goose sale – Save on jackets, hats, and more

Briley Kenney
By

Let’s finally put the argument to rest, khaki is not boring and we can prove it, but it’s all about how you wear it and what you pair it with, regardless of whether you’re dressing for work or more casual affairs. An excellent item to pair with your khaki’s is a soft, Canadian down jacket, parka, hoodie, you name it. Wouldn’t you know it, Matches Fashion is having an incredible Canada Goose sale right now, but not just on apparel tops, on a wide variety of Canadian down gear including beanies and hats, jackets, sweaters, and beyond. A whole bunch of items are 30% off currently, saving you upwards of $115 — over $500 in some cases. But the best way to know for sure how much you’ll save, and what’s available, is to head over to Matches Fashion to take a look.

Why You Should Shop the Matches Fashion Canada Goose Sale

Do you like to look good? Check. Do you like to get an excellent deal on brand-worthy fashion items? Check. Do you like comfortable, all-weather gear that’s incredibly versatile? Check. Unless you didn’t agree with all of those checks, the Matches Fashion sale is definitely something you should go browse. While we can’t list every item included, here’s some of what you’ll find for 30% off, all with varying prices:

  • Leather hiking boots
  • Beanies
  • Parkas
  • Hoodies
  • Coats
  • Gilets
  • Baseball caps
  • Much more
While the discounts are nearly the same, all 30% off, the money you’ll save varies. For example, some of the items are $400+ off, which means you’re looking at incredible savings. The best way to find out what’s available is to sort through all items on sale, yourself. If you need some ideas to complete your look, you can always follow the top fashion influencers who can help elevate your style. Honestly, some of the clothing options may even be in line with ‘Yellowstone’ fashion or western wear, which is pretty wild in its own right.

Each item is available in a selection of sizes, ranging from extra small to XXL, so pretty much everyone can shop this sale regardless of body type. That’s a welcome sight because sometimes these fashion sales cater to a certain body type, leaving many out in the cold.

Head on over to Matches Fashion to check out the clothing items, in an excellent selection of categories, all 30% off for the event. If you’re interested, you’ll want to head over soon, because we’re not sure how long the sale — and these deals — are going to last.

