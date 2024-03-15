 Skip to main content
Burberry sale: Up to $550 off jackets, wallets, scarves, and more

Jen Allen
By
Burberry Kensington
Burberry

Gilt is hosting a huge sale on all things Burberry with extensive discounts on a little bit of everything that the designer brand has to offer. Whether you’re looking for one of the best designer wallet sales, a new jacket hoodie, or simply a new belt, you can find it here. There are over 160 different items in the Burberry sale so there isn’t room to list everything. Instead, we’ve picked out some favorites below and also provided you with the button to press to see the full sale for yourself.

What to shop for in the Burberry sale

Burberry is a hugely popular brand for all kinds of things. One of the best suit brands around, it’s also a big name in the best trench coat world. One such highlight is the classic which is enjoying 21% off so it’s down to $1,600 from $2,050. It’s available in black with front pockets and a center vent at the back hem. it’s made from 100% cotton with a button front and looks timeless in its appeal.

If you simply need a new wallet, check out the which is reduced to $280 from $340. It’s available in dark birch brown with a leather and fabric lining and card slots on the inside. It’s one of the best designer wallets around for anyone who wants something slight to store their key items. Continuing the accessory theme, there’s also the which is down to $450 from $525. It has the iconic Burberry pattern with silver-tone hardware, and a single tongue buckle closure.

If you want a cool-looking t-shirt, check out the that’s on sale right now. It’s 34% off so it’s reduced from $610 to $400. Available in red, it features the iconic Burberry logo and is a regular fit. It’s ideal for wearing to any occasion thanks to its casual but stylish appearance.

The Burberry sale at Gilt is pretty impressive with dozens of different items on sale. Whether you need a new belt or a whole new outfit, you can save a fortune right now. Take a look for yourself if nothing above has already inspired you. Expect the sale to end very soon.

