Brooks Brothers sale: Suits, shirts, ties, and more, from $40

Suit up this spring with new dress shirts, ties, suits and blazers from Brooks Brothers. All of these items are a great way to spruce up your wardrobe with high-end and dressier options. Luckily for you, you can grab all of these types of apparel on sale at Gilt for a limited time.

Starting at $40, you can find anything you need to wear to the office, a dinner party or to a wedding reception. Brooks Brothers is a great brand to incorporate into your closet for a fresh, crisp and all-American style. Click the button below to start shopping over 400 styles that are on currently on sale.

What you should buy during the Brooks Brothers sale

If you want to dress in tailored style, these are the best men’s blazers to add to your closet. A blazer is a staple for any man, so be sure to shop the Classic Fit Wool-Blend Suit Jacket for $250 in a bunch of color and print options, the Linen-Blend Blazer for $350, the Regent Fit Explorer Wool-Blend Suit Jacket for $250 and  the Classic Fit Linen Suit Jacket for $250. Pair your new blazer with a colorful and stylish tie such as the Geo Neat Silk Tie for $50, the Silk Bow Tie for $50, the Open Blue Stripe Silk Tie for $60 and the Green Sidewheeler Stripe Silk tie for $60.

Looking for something a little less fancy? These casual styles for men are all absolute must-haves for the upcoming spring months. Shop the Jersey V-Neck Sweater for $50, the Basic Merino Wool Half-Zip Sweater for $80, the Polo Shirt for $50, the Advantage Chino for $70, the Cable Crewneck Sweater for $70, the Henley T-Shirt for $36 and the Slim Fit Polo Shirt for $60. Let’s not forget about some outerwear options including the Camo Military Full Zip Wool Jacket for $159, the Fisherman Cardigan for $100, the Out Denim Puffer Down Jacket for $200 and the Quilted Vest for $77.

Be sure to take advantage of this Brooks Brothers sale by adding as much apparel and accessories to your closet as possible. For as low as $40 you can create a capsule wardrobe with must-have pieces that can be worn all year round.

