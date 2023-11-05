 Skip to main content
This iconic Adidas Trefoil Hoodie just had its price slashed from $60 to $30

Andrew Morrisey
By
A model wears a black Adidas Trefoil Essentials Hoodie against a gray background.
Adidas

Adidas is known as one of the best workout brands, and it’s clothing like the iconic Trefoil Hoodie that keeps Adidas so well known. Today it can be known for some savings as well, as the Adidas Trefoil Essentials Hoodie is seeing a pretty significant discount. The hoodie regularly costs $60, but today you can grab it for just $30, or half price. This makes for a savings of $30, and Adidas includes free shipping with a purchase for people with an Adidas account.

Why You Should Buy the Adidas Trefoil Essentials Hoodie

When it comes to both athletic clothing and daily style, Adidas has been around the block. It makes high quality athletic wear that worn by athletes around the world. Much of this clothing works just as well for school, work, or a night on the town, and the Adidas Trefoil Essentials Hoodie falls into that category. It’s a no-brainer purchase if you’re in the market for something in the mold of the best hoodies, as it looks good as part of a relaxing day around the house or paired with chinos or jeans. It comes in a huge variety of colors, and it’s currently available at Adidas in all sizes ranging from XS to 2XL.

The Trefoil Essentials Hoodie not only features a classic Adidas design, but also classic Adidas comfort. It’s made of soft fleece with a ribbed hem and cuffs. It also has a drawcord-adjustable hood that’s perfect for cold weather, rain, and keeping warm around the house. If you need some help styling the Adidas Trefoil Essentials Hoodie you can look too our Hoodies Versus Sweatshirts explainer, but Adidas has designed it to go with almost any ensemble and for any outing. With color options ranging from black to red to gray to blue, there’s really no limit to the way you can style the Adidas Trefoil Essentials Hoodie.

The Adidas Trefoil Essentials Hoodie is an Adidas icon that doesn’t often see such a substantial discount. While it’s a bargain at its regular price of $60, it’s a steal at this 30 sale price. The hoodie makes for a savings of $30, and Adidas is including free shipping with a purchase for people with an Adidas account.

