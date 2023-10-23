 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Adidas Superstars are up to 30% off in this massive sale

Briley Kenney
By
Adidas Men's Superstar 82 shoes in white
Adidas

Adidas is having a big sale on Superstars. We’re talking discounts as big as 30% on 29 different styles. Adidas doesn’t have too many big sales, so unless you get a coveted pass to the Adidas employee store, this is your best chance to buy the shoes. The standard Superstars sneakers are at least 5% off, and many of the more unique styles have discounts as high as 30% — the Into the Metaverse or Y-3 designs, for instance.

Adidas Superstars first debuted as a basketball shoe in 1970, and they’ve stayed culturally relevant since then. They popularized the shell-toe style and merged perfectly with the iconic three stripes. Because of their simplicity, they’ve been the perfect canvas for countless styles and collaborations over the years, and right now some of those styles are part of the best sneaker deals available today. We’ve pulled some of our favorites below, but you should shop the sale for yourself.

Recommended Videos

Why you should shop the Adidas sale on Superstar Trainers

Adidas Superstar Trainers offer classic shoes with a uniquely retro-inspired look, and yet they’re also adorned with “fresh” and modern details. The colorful stripes offer a pop, letting you flaunt your favorite designs without going too over the top. The rubber shell toe, sleek profile, and timeless style match just about any outfit you could step into. Moreover, they’re incredibly comfortable, no matter what you’re doing. If you’re going for a hardcore run, sure, you might want something else, but for just about every other activity, even playing a game or two on the court, these would be just fine — if you can handle a few scuffs. It’s also worth noting that there are some fairly easy ways to clean sneakers so they look new again.

Related

As for the huge sale, there are a lot of different styles here, perfect for brushing up on the latest men’s fashion opportunities. The classic are just $84, down from $120, which is a discount of $36. If you want something with a little more color, or a little more flair, the standard are also discounted, down to $95 from $105 — saving you $10. Those come in a few different styles, like the vibrant semi-impact orange or dark emerald green.

Most feature a regular fit, with a lace closure, leather upper, rubber outsole, and plenty of comfort. The design is rooted in sports and activity, namely basketball, but has since been adopted by hip-hop greats and anyone who loves a versatile, convenient shoe, to be honest.

Nearly the whole lineup is on sale, and it’s one of the best men’s fashion and Adidas sales we’ve seen in quite some time, so you don’t want to miss it. Why not head on over there and see if you can find anything you like? We’ve only mentioned a few options, there are so many more.

Editors' Recommendations

Briley Kenney
Briley Kenney
Senior SEO Copywriter
Briley has been writing about consumer electronics and technology for over a decade. When he's not writing about deals for…
One of the best Timex watches just got a handsome discount
Timex Expedition Sierra North watch with green strap

While there are some truly incredible timepieces out there, especially from the top Swiss watch brands, not all of our favorite watch styles come from these masters of craftsmanship. Timex is another well-known brand lauded for its great designs, especially when it comes to outdoor-friendly watches. One of their best offerings, the Expedition North Sierra, is discounted quite heavily today, down to just $70 from its usual $99 price tag. The watch has a stainless steel frame that's water-resistant up to 100 meters and utilizes the brand's Indiglo backlight with luminescent hands. We'll dig a little more into why this is one of their best watches, but if you're interested, you should go see it for yourself -- this deal won't last long.

Why you should buy the Timex Expedition North Sierra
For those who don't know, Timex is fashionable again, and the backstory about how that happened is pretty interesting.

Read more
Beat the rush: Puma is having a 30% off sale on shoes and clothes
A man posing in Puma clothes and shoes.

When we think fall deals, we typically think November, right after Thanksgiving. But, at that time, there are so many sales going on that stores can get crowded and delivery trucks delayed. Plus, if you're updating for fall fashion, it is already too late. For the average consumer, it can be a pretty frustrating experience. However, with stores like Puma doing early deals, you don't need to be an average consumer. You can get 30% off sitewide — Now! — by going to the Puma website (just tap the button below) and using code 'TAKE30' on checkout. There, you'll find over 1,000 men's products, including shoes and clothing that are on sale. Please note that the sale is on top of the 30% you get off for adding 'TAKE30' on checkout. Or, keep reading to check out some notables from the sale.

Why you should shop Puma deals
As of the moment of this writing, the Puma sale has over 1,000 items for men. That's a mind-bending amount to tour through, so we'll help you out with some choice picks.

Read more
59 Timex watches (including the Expedition) are heavily discounted today
Overhead view of a Timex watch on a wrist.

Not every watch has to be a smartwatch. In fact, traditional watches can offer a lot more than modern smartwatches when it comes to style. Timex has been making watches for quite some time now, and right now a Timex watch makes a great way to save. Many of the best Timex watches are often available at a discount, but today Timex is having a sale on a huge number of models. In fact, there are almost 60 different Timex watches to choose from with this sale, and prices reach as low as $35.

Why you should shop the Timex Watch Sale
There is a weird but true story of how Timex watches became fashionable again, but the bottom line is that adding a Timex watch to your wardrobe can go a long way toward upgrading your style. And you may not think it with the super low price points you’ll find in this Timex watch sale, but you’ll be able to find all sorts of styles at a discount, including

Read more