Adidas Cyber Monday sale: Shoe and sneaker deals from $12

Adidas is having a huge Cyber Monday sale, with lots of shoes and sneakers seeing a discount. This makes it the ideal place to land some savings on running does. Prices go with some fantastic price cuts on running shoes, kicks for looking great in, and so much more. There are over 600 types of footwear in the sale with up to 65% off, so it’s a really good idea to hit the button below and see what’s out there for yourself.

What to shop for in the Adidas Cyber Monday shoe sale

Anyone seeking out the best running shoes will know you have to spend a fair bit of cash to do so. That’s why it’s so great to be able to buy the for $143 thereby saving a hefty $77 off the usual price of $220. Pretty awesome, right? The shoes have an innovative 3D-printed 4D midsole, fantastic impact absorption and propulsion, and all while still featuring at least 20% recycled material.

Alternatively, if you want some sweet sneakers, consider the . They usually cost $150 but they’re down to $90. They’re an update to the classic ’80s model with a yarn that features 50% recycled polyester and 50% Parley Ocean plastic. The shoes have a soft and stretchy knit upper with energy-returning boost cushioning for all-day comfort. They’re easily some of the best sneakers around.

Love to hike? Check out the for $105 instead of $140. The shoes are made for rugged terrain being waterproof and offering a stable feel that’s still breathable. A gusseted tongue and padded ankle-height cuff hug your foot and keep out dust and debris while you hike. It’s also made partially from recycled materials so it’s more environmentally friendly than other shoes.

The above shoes are just a brief example of the hundreds of shoes on sale right now at Adidas. It’s a super smart move to click through on the button below to see what’s out there. You can easily filter through options if you have something specific in mind or you can just enjoy browsing. Don’t blame us if you end up buying a few pairs to suit every occasion.

