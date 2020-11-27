Adidas Black Friday 2020 Sale On Amazon: Save Over 50% Off

Few apparel or athletic brands can stake a claim to international popular culture the way Adidas can. Founded in 1949 with the goal of providing superior athletic equipment, the brand has gone on to do just that, and much more. From sponsoring Olympic teams to producing styles that are instantaneous collectibles in the streetwear and sneaker-head markets, to collaborating with haute couture designers; Adidas — and it’s signature three stripes — blankets the globe with a keen eye on design. The Adidas Superstar was even included in the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Items: Is Fashion Modern? exhibit in 2017. Wes Anderson’s The Royal Tenenbaums revived the popularity of the brand’s iconic sweatsuit (in bright red) where it was featured as the family uniform of choice for Ben Stiller’s Chas Tenenbaum and his progeny.

Related Guides

Perhaps the best part of all is that you can own a piece of high design without breaking the bank. In fact, today, Black Friday, you can own it at a truly great price! Sadly shoes in the adidas Yeezy collaboration don’t appear to be on sale, but if you’re buying those, we’ll assume looking for a deal isn’t part of your sneaker purchasing equation.

Head over to Amazon Fashion for great deals on items from hoodies to training pants to running shoes, golf cleats, flip-flops, and much more. There are even specials on outerwear, backpacks, and headphones. Deals offer up to more than 60% off. Head over to Amazon, click on Black Friday deals and then search for Adidas. Narrow it down to men’s clothing to find classic athleisure finds like:

Adidas Originals Men’s Superstar Track Jacket (Was $75, now $46)

This classic warm-up jacket’s clean lines make it cool enough to wear as a blazer substitute in casual offices, but with its zip-front and poly/cotton blend knit fabric, it’s also perfect as a layering piece for any time of year.

link

Adidas Original Men’s Firebird Track pants (Was $70, now $40)

Talk about the ultimate work-from-home pant. These track pants are not only comfortable (a 50/50 cotton and polyester blend), they’re also stylish. Go for the head-to-toe look with a matching jacket, or pair them with fuzzy sweaters or fleece for an updated streetwear look.

Adidas Originals Men’s 3-Stripes Tee (Deal of the Day: Was $35, now $18.39)

A comfy 100% cotton t-shirt with some major street style. This shirt will be as at home on the club floor as it is at the stadium or the gym.

Adidas Puremotion Running Shoes (was $70, now $49)

With adidas’s knit-construction technology, these trainers are as comfortable as they are great looking. They’re practically like wearing slippers, but offer great support for your run or workout.

Adidas Messi Mini Ball

One of our favorite finds is the Messi Mini Ball for 12 bucks. It features cool graphics celebrating the achievements of one of soccer’s greatest players, Argentinian Lionel Messi.

Editors' Recommendations