One month free trial to ClassPass: Everything fitness, wellness, and beauty

People at cycle bar taking a fun fitness class
Typically, when you sign up for classes, whether fitness classes, spin, dance, or something else, you sign up for a single class. You pay for that class only, and your attendance focuses on that class. But what if I told you there was a better way, particularly when it comes to introducing some variety into your life? After all, variety is the spice of life. Enter ClassPass.

It’s a credit-based membership that grants you access to thousands of gyms, salons, and spas. You get fitness, wellness, and beauty options all wrapped into one convenient and accessible service. It’s also the best way to boost your lifestyle. Not feeling a workout class one day? No problem, book a facial and relax instead. Tired of the same fitness class, or instructor, or just want to switch it up? You can do just that. You’re in full control and you have all the flexibility you need to make it happen. Give it a try today with a one-month free trial to ClassPass, or keep reading to learn how it all works.

Gyms, salons and spas? How does that work?

Man at spa getting cleansing facial through one month free trial to ClassPass
With your plan, you’ll get credits you can use for booking classes and appointments. The credit value varies by factors like location, popularity, and time. For the most part, you can use your premium subscription and credits to book with any business available on ClassPass — there are over 66,000 businesses across 29 countries. Hit the gym, visit a spa, or get a glow-up in a salon and spend your days feeling confident AF. That’s the general idea behind ClassPass, giving you full flexibility to build your own health and wellness journey.

With any other service, you’d have to pay a bunch of money to give it a try. ClassPass is doing things a little differently. You can sign up for a free one-month trial to get a feel for what it has to offer and get familiar with how the system works. The free trial is somewhat limited, but you can gain full access to all classes and appointments at any time within the app through a paid membership. For the trial, you’ll get enough credits to visit a selection of the best studios and gyms, one time each. Those credits expire at the end of your trial, but you’ll get a reminder two days before that ends.

Some great examples of classes you can book include cycling classes, Boxing, Yoga, Running, Weightlifting — at a variety of local gyms — and much more. As for spas and salons, it’s really contingent upon what’s around you. But it’s likely there are places you know and recognize available.

All of this is just to say it’s an excellent way to set your health and wellness journey on a positive and unique track. You’re not confined to a single gym, single location, or single class. You can use your credits at any time to change it up. Or, just take a relaxing day off at the local spa. Sign up for the one month free trial to ClassPass today and see what it’s all about.

