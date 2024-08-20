The series, which is titled The Madison, will follow a New York family in Montana.

Yellowstone has been such a massive show that it only made sense for us to get as many spin-offs of it as possible. The series, which tells the story of a ranching family in Montana and their struggles to maintain control over their land, became one of the biggest shows on TV and then sort of imploded after star Kevin Costner said he would not be returning.

Now, plans are in place for a sequel series to Yellowstone called The Madison. Now, we’re learning about all of the big names that have been attached to this new project from Yellowstone mastermind Taylor Sheridan. Michelle Pfeiffer joined the cast in early August, and Suits star Patrick J. Adams is now set to join her. Adams is best known for playing Mike Ross on the legal drama, and here, he’ll play Russell McIntosh. The description of his character suggests that McIntosh simply followed the life path that was set before him.

The final episodes of Yellowstone are set to premiere on Nov. 10, and The Madison seems like it will attempt to ride the wave of its predecessor’s success. The show will follow a New York City family as they contend with Montana’s Madison River Family, as well as the problem they brought there with them.

Elle Chapman and Beau Garrett are also set to join the cast, playing Paige McIntosh and Abigail Reese, respectively. Paige is a woman accustomed to the finer things in life, and Reese is a recently divorced mother of two. The exact details of The Madison‘s plot have not been unveiled yet, but given the cast they’ve assembled, it looks like it might be a worthy successor to Yellowstone.