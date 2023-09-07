There’s no Disney+ free trial — but this is the next best thing

If you love to watch new movies and shows, as well as check out some old favorites, you need to sign up for Disney Plus. It’s even more tempting at the moment as until September 20, you can sign up for three months of Disney Plus (with ads) for $2 per month instead of $8, so you pay just $6 overall. Working out at a saving of $18 compared to the usual price of $24, this is the perfect time to check out Disney Plus for the next few months. Here’s what you need to know. If you’re already sold, just hit the sign up button below to get straight to it.

Why you should sign up for Disney Plus

Disney Plus has become one of the biggest streaming services since its launch in November 2019. As the name suggests, it’s the home of all things Disney. It also has all things Star Wars and Marvel so there’s a wealth of back catalogue quality here. It also has nearly every The Simpsons episodes so there’s plenty of nostalgia here.

On top of that, the best Disney Plus movies number movies like Star Wars, Avatar, 10 Things I Hate About You, The Princess Bride, along with nearly every animated Disney movie. There’s also all the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe so you can enjoy watching your way through them all.

If you want something shorter, try one of the best Disney Plus shows. This includes Loki, WandaVision, The Mandalorian, as well as classics like Darkwing Duck, Boy Meets World, and classic Disney shorts. Star Wars: Ahsoka is unfolding too with new episodes each week so this is a great time to catch up on Star Wars lore. There are Disney Plus originals too like Folkore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions which looks at Taylor Swift’s career, Becoming Cousteau about Jacques-Yve Cousteau, and much more.

You’re always going to be able to find something to watch on Disney Plus, whether you need family entertainment or something to lose yourself to in the evenings. It’s an even better deal when you can sign up for three months for just $2 per month or $6 overall. Sign up now and embrace all the great new content in no time.

