Watch PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions Live Stream for FREE

The PGA Tour’s four-day Tournament of Champions starts today, with some of the top golfing talent in the world competing for an $8.2 million purse at the Kapalua Plantation Course in Maui, Hawaii. In 2022, ESPN is the exclusive online home of PGA Tour Live, so if you’re looking to stream the Tournament of Champions, then the good news is that it’s totally free to ESPN+ subscribers. Here’s how you can watch the PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions live stream today.

Date: January 6 – January 9

Location: Maui, Hawaii

Course: Kapalua Plantation Course

Purse: $8,200,000

Watch PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions Live Stream in the U.S.

You can watch the PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions live stream with ESPN+, a premium streaming app for all things sports. ESPN+ is the go-to place to stream everything from soccer and baseball to UFC and boxing, and this year, it’s the best outlet for watching pro golf as PGA Tour Live has moved to ESPN’s online platform. That means that you can watch the PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions online free of charge — so long as you have an ESPN+ subscription.

ESPN+ costs $7 per month or $70 per year; after signing up, you get full access to the entire catalog of live and on-demand content that the platform offers. PGA Tour events aren’t pay-per-view shows, either, so you can stream the Tournament of Champions and other PGA golf outings to your heart’s content. You can watch ESPN+ after installing the app on iOS and Android mobile devices, smart TVs, streaming sticks, or Xbox and PlayStation gaming consoles, or you can stream it right in your computer’s web browser.

The Tournament of Champions is January’s big PGA Tour event and the first of 2022. The field is full of 2021 winners (including 16 of the top 20 golfers in the world) who will be competing fiercely to see who will take home the lion’s share of that juicy $8.2 million purse. Hawaii’s Kapalua Plantation Course is also a fun and unique course, so this should be an enjoyable tournament to start off the year. The action starts today on PGA Tour Live via ESPN+ at 2:15 p.m. ET and wraps up on Sunday, January 9 at 8 p.m ET.

Planning to sign up for ESPN+ so you can watch the PGA Tour: Tournament of Champions live stream, but want a more complete streaming package? Consider upgrading to the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+ along with Disney+ and basic ad-supported Hulu for just $14 per month. That’s a 25% discount that effectively gives you ESPN+ for free.

Editors' Recommendations