  1. Culture

Watch MFC 13 Online: Live Stream Kickboxing Today

By
MFC 13 Kickboxing

Today at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT, fight fans can look forward to an exciting evening of kickboxing with MMAX Fighting Championships hosting a whopping 15-bout card at the River Valley Combat Academy in Fort Smith, Arkansas. If you’re jonesing for some martial arts action and watching the UFC isn’t enough for you to get your fix, then read on, because we’ve got everything you need to know about how to watch MFC 13 online with FITE.tv.

MMAX Fighting Championships is a younger fighting league compared to others like Bellator and the UFC, making it a great place to find lesser-known and up-and-coming talent in the wider world of MMA. MFC 13 features 30 combatants on its fight card (you can check out the whole lineup below), including names like Bellator veteran Daniel Carey. With 15 fights scheduled, it’s sure to be a long night of bloody kickboxing action in the cage.

How to Watch MFC 13 Kickboxing Online in the U.S.

ESPN+ may have the market cornered on UFC fights, but FITE.tv is where you’ll find just about everything else. This online streaming platform is home to a dizzying array of boxing, wrestling, and MMA promotions along with other sports like motocross, horse racing, soccer, and even medieval jousting (and no, that’s not a joke). FITE.tv is also the exclusive place to watch MFC 13 kickboxing online today, and there’s still time to buy the MFC 13 pay-per-view for just $20 so you can stream it live. Best of all? No paid subscription is needed to sign up for FITE.tv — just create your free account, buy the MFC 13 PPV ticket, and start streaming it right away.

MFC 13 Kickboxing Fight Card

  • Clarence Brown vs. Daniel Carey
  • Brennan Mckisik vs. Micheal Senf
  • Deshawn Henson vs. Alex Foster
  • Dante Johnson vs. Chasen Umholtz
  • Zac Motsinger vs. Cameron Veales
  • Haven Cook vs. Kentarious Smith
  • Wolfgang Rogers vs. Zac Moore
  • Katie Burton vs. Maralyn Or
  • Eric De Lao vs. Thomas Gregory
  • Krista Camarillo vs. Telena Willhite
  • Kallie Crumbie vs. Kaitlen Ramirez
  • Jeffery Vong vs. Isaac Lim
  • Jessie Terry vs. Holly Harvell
  • Bradley Shelton vs. Levi Bennet
  • Dakota Hall vs. Tristan Zinn

Editors' Recommendations

Watch UFC Fight Night: Live Stream Overeem vs Volkov

watch overeem vs volkov online live stream ufc fight night

Watch Manchester United vs Everton: Live Stream Premier League Soccer

Allianz Stadium Serie A Juventus Inter Milan Soccer Stadium

NBA Games Today: Schedule and How to Watch Live

watch nba games tonight february 6 2021 golden state warriors vs dallas mavericks

Watch Glory 77 Online: Live Stream Rico vs Geres Today

watch glory 77 online live stream

The 10 Best Fiction Podcasts to Carry You Away Today

bose noise cancelling headphones 700 release 2

The 25 Best Amazon Prime Movies to Stream Right Now

Best Bathrobes For Men

Where to Buy Kansas City Chiefs Jerseys with Delivery in Time for the Super Bowl

where to buy kansas city chiefs jersey super bowl lv

Where to Buy a Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jersey with Delivery in Time for the Super Bowl

where to buy tampa bay buccaneers jersey super bowl 2021 bucaneers

How Tom Brady Is Mentally Preparing for the Super Bowl

tom brady tb12 mental prep 0

A Brief History of the Super Bowl: How It Began, Highlights, and the Big Game

Super Bowl XXIV San Francisco 49ers vs Denver Broncos 1990 Joe Montana

The 15 Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix in 2021

best sci fi fantasy movies on netflix prospect

Unpacking the Bone-Chilling History of Valentine’s Day

history of valentines day the bone chilling

How Our Place, a Cookware Brand, Empowers Artisans and Encourages Social Justice

brands giving back our place cookware