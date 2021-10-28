  1. Culture

Order Up an Exclusive October Scare, The Best of Dark Terrors

By
Subterranean Press

Looking for something to keep you up at night? How about a story about a serial killer searching for the perfect mother? Or a tale of a cursed couple, haunted by their unborn children?

Between 1995 and 2002, Dark Terrors: The Gollancz Book of Horror, was Britain’s premier anthology of original horror stories. These stories bit with teeth and scratched with nails, and even when they missed, they left a glancing mark. They’re also now available as The Best of Dark Terrors. Subterranean Press collects together twenty of the most memorable stories from the original books in a new collection. 

Over six volumes, Gollancz established itself as a cutting-edge corner for some of the most literary and disturbing fiction being produced on either side of the Atlantic. The horror anthology series published some of the biggest names in the field and launched many newcomers who forged their own impressive careers in the genre.

In Poppy Z. Brite’s disturbing Self-Made Man, for instance, a serial killer’s nocturnal activities warp the fabric of reality. Gwyneth Jones proves that some of the worst ghosts come from beyond the veil of death in Destroyer of Worlds. And Lisa Tuttle’s My Pathology combines unbound mad science with pregnancy in a body-horror spectacle. Each of The Best of Dark Terrors share distinct narratives delivered on the tenor of dangerous unpredictability.

Related Guides

Dark Terrors established itself as a vanguard for some of the most literary and disturbing fiction being produced — a hair-raising collection comprising some of the finest horror and dark fantasy.  Edited by the World Fantasy Award winners Stephen Jones and David A. Sutton, the terrible tales now also contain editorial reminiscences and thoughts from the original publisher, Jo Fletcher, as well as a bonus index details dark authors and their work. 

This showcase anthology of the very best in horror and dark fantasy by modern masters of the macabre is available now from Subterranean Press in two versions: a limited-to-250 leather bound books, signed by all living contributors — $150 — and a clothbound hardcover trade edition for $45; subterraneanpress.com/best-of-dark-terrors.

Read More: Ethan Hawke Terrifies in Trailer for ‘The Black Phone’

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Cold-Weather Sleeping Bags for Winter Camping

UFC 267 Breakdown — Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira Rumble in the Desert

Get cher' mitts ready... Glover Texeira (pictured) meets up with Jan Blachowicz for UFC 267 Saturday in Las Vegas.

How To Make Delicious Chinese ‘Red-Braised’ Pork Belly

Umamicart Red-Braised Pork with Vegetables and Rice.

Hoodies Versus Sweatshirt: Style Differences Explained

Three young men in hoodies sitting on wall.

This INSANE Deal Drops $400 Off the MYX Total Body Fitness System

MYX II Plus stationary Star Trac bike with weights in white color.

How to Cancel Sling TV

Sling TV Logo

Ultimate Denim Guide: How to Wear Jeans Based on Style and Wash in 2021

guide to mens jeans styles cuts on best style featured image

9 Best Meatball Recipes From Apps to Entrees

best meatball recipe

The Best Long-Sleeve Shirts for Men To Wear All Fall and Winter

Man wearing long sleeve shirt with wall background.

First Apple+ Korean Language Release, ‘Dr. Brain,’ Is a Sci-Fi Thriller

Sun-kyun Lee in “Dr. Brain,” premiering globally on Apple TV+ Nov. 4.

This 55-inch TV is Only $360 at Walmart for Black Friday — But Hurry!

55 inch tcl 4k tv deal walmart black friday 2021 4 series feature

Restaurant Robots and the Future of Dining

Top Burmese restaurant robot host.

The 13 Best Sci-Fi Series to Stream on Netflix Right Now

best sci fi series on netflix dark1